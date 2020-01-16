Chase Brice portaling his way out of Clemson

Joe Burrow is fresh off a season in which he completely conquered college football, and in a copy cat sport the hunt for the next Burrow is fully underway.
Enter Candidate 1: Chase Brice. The Clemson backup officially entered the transfer portal on Thursday.
After spending the last two seasons sitting behind Trevor Lawrence, Brice has decided he would rather try his hand elsewhere rather than sit behind Lawrence for one more year and DJ Uiagalelei for his senior year, mirroring Burrow’s plight behind JT Barrett, Dwayne Haskins and Justin Fields at Ohio State.
Like Burrow, Brice will leave Clemson a favorite son, given his honorable discharge with a new lease on life.
And, like Burrow, Brice will be that extra special type of graduate transfer, able to play immediately with two seasons of eligibility remaining.
In two seasons on the Tigers’ active roster, Brice went 75-of-124 for 896 yards with nine touchdowns against four interceptions while adding another 179 rushing yards. He memorably saved Clemson’s 2018 national championship run, stepping in for an injured Lawrence in the game immediately following Kelly Bryant‘s mid-season departure, leading the Tigers from a 23-13 fourth quarter deficit to a 27-23 win over Syracuse.
Alonzo Highsmith will not be walking through that door.
After speculation that the former national champion fullback and the Miami Sports Hall of Famer could leave his post as the Cleveland Browns vice president of player personnel would return to his alma mater, Canes AD Blake James released a statement Thursday confirming that would not happen.
James confirmed the two sides held discussion over a possible reunion, though they, obviously, could not come to an agreement on what Highsmith’s role would be. The rumored disagreement was whether Highsmith would work for Manny Diaz or with Diaz, specifically as to whether or not Highsmith would have a say in which players the Hurricanes recruited.
According to local reports, Highsmith joining the staff was always an idea among Miami’s donors and university higher-ups, not one generated by Diaz or Highsmith. And if that’s the case, it sounds like the type of leadership plan used by an organization like, well, like the Cleveland Browns.
It’s not just players who comprise the conga line making its way out the door of LSU’s football facility. After losing Joe Brady to the Carolina Panthers, multiple reports emerged Thursday afternoon indicating Tigers defensive coordinator Dave Aranda will be the new head coach at Baylor.
Interestingly, Aranda’s and Brady’s departures share a common thread in Matt Rhule. Rhule hired Brady away from LSU to join him in Carolina, and Aranda now fills the vacancy he created by leaving in the first place.
The wind had been blowing south and east out of Waco all day, and now it appears Bears AD Mack Rhoades has his man.
Aranda spent three years as a graduate assistant on Mike Leach‘s first staff at Texas Tech, but other than that he has no Big 12 experience. (Of course, that’s three more than Rhule had when he took the Baylor job.)
Aranda spent four years as LSU’s defensive coordinator, in that time becoming one of the hottest commodities in coaching, which, in turn, allowed him to become the highest-paid assistant in college football with a 4-year deal worth $10 million, guaranteed. Baylor will surely top that, though Aranda was also close to taking the UNLV job last month, so money apparently wasn’t the motivator here.
Though it has not been announced as of yet, it appears all we’re waiting on now is the press release and Aranda will be installed as the next Baylor head coach.
UPDATED 7:01 p.m. ET: Baylor has made the Aranda hiring official.
When he was fired as the head coach at UTSA in December, speculation instantly ran rampant as to which SEC school Frank Wilson would work for next. Revered in the region as a recruiter, Wilson coached previously for Ole Miss, Tennessee and LSU, and it seemed he would have his choice as to which SEC West school made room for him next.
A month and a half later, Wilson is indeed returning to the Deep South, but not the SEC.
He was announced Thursday as the head coach at McNeese (don’t you dare call it McNeese State) of the Southland Conference in FCS.
Wilson replaces former Texas, South Florida, et. al., offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert, who left after a year to reunite with former boss Dino Babers at Syracuse.
Wilson went 19-29 as the head coach at UTSA. He led the Roadrunners to the New Mexico Bowl in 2016 and a 6-5 mark in 2017, but went just 7-17 in the two years thereafter. He’ll inherit a Cowboys team that went 7-5 in 2019.
McNeese mentioned “recruit” or “recruiting” five times in its brief release, so Wilson will be expected to land all the Louisiana, East Texas and West Mississippi players that LSU doesn’t want but the Louisiana-Lafayette and ULMs of the world do.
Nearly seven weeks after he returned as the Rutgers football head coach, Greg Schiano‘s second first staff is nearly complete.
Wednesday, RU announced the hiring of Bob Fraser as the team’s linebackers coach. This will mark Fraser’s fourth stint with the program. In 1987, he was a graduate assistant at the school. Then, he was a part of Schiano’s staff from 2006-11, including as defensive coordinator for the last three years. Then, he was linebackers coach again in 2015.
The ties to Schiano don’t end in Piscataway.
In 2012-13, Fraser was an assistant on Schiano’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff. Additionally, he was on the same Ohio State staff as Schiano from 2016-18.
“Bob and I have worked together for several years at different stops and it is great to bring him back to Rutgers, a place I know he cares about deeply,” said the Rutgers football head coach in a statement. “My faith and trust in ‘Fras’ as a coach and developer of men is unparalleled.”
This past season, Fraser served a coaching assistant for the New England Patriots.
With this hiring, Schiano has now filled nine positions on his 10-man Rutgers staff. The others are:
- Sean Gleeson — offensive coordinator (HERE)
- Nunzio Campanile — offensive assistant (HERE)
- Augie Hoffman, offensive assistant (HERE)
- Tiquan Underwood — wide receivers (HERE)
- Andrew Aurich — offensive line (HERE)
- Robb Smith, defensive coordinator (HERE)
- Jim Panagos — defensive line (HERE)
- Bob Fraser — linebackers coach
- Fran Brown — co-defensive coordinator/secondary (HERE)