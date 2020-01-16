Chase Brice portaling his way out of Clemson

Joe Burrow is fresh off a season in which he completely conquered college football, and in a copy cat sport the hunt for the next Burrow is fully underway.

Enter Candidate 1: Chase Brice. The Clemson backup officially entered the transfer portal on Thursday.

After spending the last two seasons sitting behind Trevor Lawrence, Brice has decided he would rather try his hand elsewhere rather than sit behind Lawrence for one more year and DJ Uiagalelei for his senior year, mirroring Burrow’s plight behind JT Barrett, Dwayne Haskins and Justin Fields at Ohio State.

Like Burrow, Brice will leave Clemson a favorite son, given his honorable discharge with a new lease on life.

Reach heights, never reach limits.

God Bless, 7 pic.twitter.com/flhOkHS6y9 — Chase Brice (@chasebrice7) January 16, 2020

And, like Burrow, Brice will be that extra special type of graduate transfer, able to play immediately with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

In two seasons on the Tigers’ active roster, Brice went 75-of-124 for 896 yards with nine touchdowns against four interceptions while adding another 179 rushing yards. He memorably saved Clemson’s 2018 national championship run, stepping in for an injured Lawrence in the game immediately following Kelly Bryant‘s mid-season departure, leading the Tigers from a 23-13 fourth quarter deficit to a 27-23 win over Syracuse.