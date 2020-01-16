Dave Aranda to reportedly be next Baylor head coach

It’s not just players who comprise the conga line making its way out the door of LSU’s football facility. After losing Joe Brady to the Carolina Panthers, multiple reports emerged Thursday afternoon indicating Tigers defensive coordinator Dave Aranda will be the new head coach at Baylor.

Interestingly, Aranda’s and Brady’s departures share a common thread in Matt Rhule. Rhule hired Brady away from LSU to join him in Carolina, and Aranda now fills the vacancy he created by leaving in the first place.

The wind had been blowing south and east out of Waco all day, and now it appears Bears AD Mack Rhoades has his man.

Aranda spent three years as a graduate assistant on Mike Leach‘s first staff at Texas Tech, but other than that he has no Big 12 experience. (Of course, that’s three more than Rhule had when he took the Baylor job.)

Aranda spent four years as LSU’s defensive coordinator, in that time becoming one of the hottest commodities in coaching, which, in turn, allowed him to become the highest-paid assistant in college football with a 4-year deal worth $10 million, guaranteed. Baylor will surely top that, though Aranda was also close to taking the UNLV job last month, so money apparently wasn’t the motivator here.

Though it has not been announced as of yet, it appears all we’re waiting on now is the press release and Aranda will be installed as the next Baylor head coach.

UPDATED 7:01 p.m. ET: Baylor has made the Aranda hiring official.