Frank Wilson lands as head coach at FCS McNeese

When he was fired as the head coach at UTSA in December, speculation instantly ran rampant as to which SEC school Frank Wilson would work for next. Revered in the region as a recruiter, Wilson coached previously for Ole Miss, Tennessee and LSU, and it seemed he would have his choice as to which SEC West school made room for him next.

A month and a half later, Wilson is indeed returning to the Deep South, but not the SEC.

He was announced Thursday as the head coach at McNeese (don’t you dare call it McNeese State) of the Southland Conference in FCS.

We're excited to announce as our new head coach, former @LSUfootball Associate Head coach and @UTSAFTBL Head Coach, Frank Wilson. Welcome to Cowboy Country!!!! It's time to bring back the glory days of Cowboy Football!!!! #GeauxPokes pic.twitter.com/zc0qmWsrjl — McNeese Football (@McNeeseFootball) January 16, 2020

Wilson replaces former Texas, South Florida, et. al., offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert, who left after a year to reunite with former boss Dino Babers at Syracuse.

Wilson went 19-29 as the head coach at UTSA. He led the Roadrunners to the New Mexico Bowl in 2016 and a 6-5 mark in 2017, but went just 7-17 in the two years thereafter. He’ll inherit a Cowboys team that went 7-5 in 2019.

McNeese mentioned “recruit” or “recruiting” five times in its brief release, so Wilson will be expected to land all the Louisiana, East Texas and West Mississippi players that LSU doesn’t want but the Louisiana-Lafayette and ULMs of the world do.