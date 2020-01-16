Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

After a couple of days of uncertainty, it appears Justin Fuente will remain in place in Blacksburg.

Tuesday evening, it was reported that Baylor is targeting Justin Fuente as its next head football coach. In fact, Baylor was planning an in-person interview with the Virginia Tech head coach over the next 24 hours or so.

Two days later, however, a tweet from Fuente intimates that he will stay with the Hokies.

Tech athletic director Whit Babcock responded to Fuente’s tweet with one that contained the hashtag #ThisIsHome.

Fuente just completed his fourth season as the Virginia Tech football head coach, coming to Blacksburg from Memphis. During his time at Tech, the Hokies have gone 33-20 overall and 20-12 in ACC play. Twice they’ve finished second in the Coastal Division, including 2019.

Fuente is 1-3 in bowl games at Tech, but is 3-1 vs. rival Virginia. That lone loss came this past season.

As for Baylor, it has an opening because Matt Rhule left after three seasons to take the job with the Carolina Panthers.

Now that Fuente is no longer a part of the search, the Big 12 school will still have several options.

Louisiana’s Billy Napier has already interviewed for the BU job. Pursued by Mississippi State, Napier opted to remain at the Sun Belt Conference school.

LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda and Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson are candidates for the job as well. They could also stay in-house with current BU assistant Joey McGuire.