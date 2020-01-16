Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The LSU Tigers football program has already been hit with a wave of player attrition. One key assistant coach is gone as well. Now, a very key coordinator could be on his way out for good measure.

Ross Dellenger of SI.com was the first to report that Dave Aranda is emerging as the top candidate for the Baylor head-coaching job. ESPN.com‘s Adam Rittenberg subsequently reported that the LSU Tigers football defensive coordinator is the leading candidate for the position.

This news comes on the heels of both Virginia Tech’s Justin Fuente (HERE) and Louisiana’s Billy Napier (HERE), originally focuses in the search to replace Matt Rhule, being ruled out for various reasons.

The 43-year-old Aranda just completed his fourth season as LSU’s defensive coordinator. Prior to that, he was the coordinator at Hawaii (2010-11), Utah State (2012) and Wisconsin (2013-15).

Aranda has never been a head coach at any level of football.

Early on in the UNLV search for a new head coach last month, Aranda’s name was mentioned heavily. Obviously, he ultimately turned down the opportunity.

At $2.5 million annually, Aranda was the highest-paid assistant in college football this past year. Rhule, the man Aranda would be replacing, made $4.11 million in guaranteed compensation in 2019 at Baylor.