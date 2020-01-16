As expected, part of the post-title plans for LSU will include a trip to the White House.

Monday night, LSU knocked off Clemson in the College Football Playoff championship game. In attendance for the Tigers’ first national title since 2007 was President Donald Trump.

Friday, it has been confirmed, LSU will be in the presence of the POTUS yet again as the football team will be feted at a White House ceremony. It’s unclear if fast food will be a part of the festivities this time around. Or wads of cash for that matter.

LSU will be the fourth national champion football team to visit the White House with President Trump in the Oval Office. Clemson visited following their 2016 (HERE) and 2018 (HERE) titles, while Nick Saban‘s 2017 Alabama national title team visited the White House in April of last year.

In addition to the White House trip, the university confirmed Wednesday night that “[t]he LSU football team will celebrate its college football national championship on Saturday, January 18, with an on-campus parade that will culminate with a celebration inside the Maravich Assembly Center.” The celebration had originally been planned to be held outside of Tiger Stadium. However, the weather forecast forced a move indoors.

From the school’s release: