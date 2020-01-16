The Miami Hurricanes football team will be another step closer to dipping its toes into the quarterback transfer portal. Again.

In September, D’Eriq King announced that he had decided to voluntarily sideline himself for the remainder of the 2019 season and take a redshirt. One day later, the quarterback indicated he was staying with the Cougars. When November rolled around, however, it was reported that there was little chance King would return to Houston.

Monday night, during the national championship game, King confirmed he’s on his way out. His name is now officially listed in the NCAA transfer database.

Wednesday, it was reported that Miami has been in contact with King. A day later, it’s now being reported that King will visit the Miami Hurricanes football program this weekend.

The visit will be of the two-day variety, starting on Friday.

It has previously been reported that Arkansas is considered the front-runner for King. LSU, Ole Miss and Oregon may be in the mix for the graduate transfer as well. As of now, no other visits for King are planned.

His last full season with the Cougars, King passed for 2,982 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2018. The then-redshirt sophomore threw just six interceptions in 345 attempts that season. He also ran for 674 yards that year and added another 14 touchdowns on the ground.

That season, King became just the third quarterback in FBS history with at least 35 passing touchdowns and 13 rushing in a single campaign.

In September of 2019, prior to his decision to sit out the rest of the season, King broke Tim Tebow‘s record by scoring a rushing and passing touchdown in 15 straight games.