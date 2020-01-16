The Miami Hurricanes football program dipped into the transfer portal for a quarterback last year, an experiment that has, thus far, failed miserably. According to one report, though, they could be ready to hop back onto that portal horse.
In September, D’Eriq King announced that he had decided to voluntarily sideline himself for the remainder of the 2019 season and take a redshirt. One day later, the quarterback indicated he was staying with the Cougars. When November rolled around, however, it was reported that there was little chance King would return to Houston.
Monday night, during the national championship game, King confirmed he’s on his way out. His name is now officially listed in the NCAA transfer database.
Two days after that social-media announcement, indications are that the Miami Hurricanes football team has reached out to King. Arkansas, however, stands in the way.
Ole Miss has also been mentioned as a potential landing spot for the graduate transfer.
His last full season with the Cougars, King passed for 2,982 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2018. The then-redshirt sophomore threw just six interceptions in 345 attempts that season. He also ran for 674 yards that year and added another 14 touchdowns on the ground.
That season, King became just the third quarterback in FBS history with at least 35 passing touchdowns and 13 rushing in a single campaign.
In September of 2019, prior to his decision to sit out the rest of the season, King broke Tim Tebow‘s record by scoring a rushing and passing touchdown in 15 straight games.
Nearly seven weeks after he returned as the Rutgers football head coach, Greg Schiano‘s second first staff is nearly complete.
Wednesday, RU announced the hiring of Bob Fraser as the team’s linebackers coach. This will mark Fraser’s fourth stint with the program. In 1987, he was a graduate assistant at the school. Then, he was a part of Schiano’s staff from 2006-11, including as defensive coordinator for the last three years. Then, he was linebackers coach again in 2015.
The ties to Schiano don’t end in Piscataway.
In 2012-13, Fraser was an assistant on Schiano’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff. Additionally, he was on the same Ohio State staff as Schiano from 2016-18.
“Bob and I have worked together for several years at different stops and it is great to bring him back to Rutgers, a place I know he cares about deeply,” said the Rutgers football head coach in a statement. “My faith and trust in ‘Fras’ as a coach and developer of men is unparalleled.”
This past season, Fraser served a coaching assistant for the New England Patriots.
With this hiring, Schiano has now filled nine positions on his 10-man Rutgers staff. The others are:
- Sean Gleeson — offensive coordinator (HERE)
- Nunzio Campanile — offensive assistant (HERE)
- Augie Hoffman, offensive assistant (HERE)
- Tiquan Underwood — wide receivers (HERE)
- Andrew Aurich — offensive line (HERE)
- Robb Smith, defensive coordinator (HERE)
- Jim Panagos — defensive line (HERE)
- Bob Fraser — linebackers coach
- Fran Brown — co-defensive coordinator/secondary (HERE)
Believe it or not, Mark Dantonio will now be one of the highest-paid coaches in college football this year. In very large part, as it turns out, because of a date on the calendar.
Back in October, we noted that Mark Dantonio would be due a very hefty bonus if were still the head football coach at Michigan State on Jan. 15. It’s now Jan. 16, and Dantonio is still MSU’s coach. Thus, per the terms of his contract, Dantonio is due a retention bonus in the amount of a whopping $4.3 million.
The contract calls for the bonus to be paid on or before March 31 of this year.
Including the retention bonus, Dantonio will make $8.6 million in guaranteed compensation in 2020. That would’ve made Dantonio the third-highest-paid head coach in college football. The only two ahead of him? Clemson’s Dabo Swinney ($9.32 million) and Alabama’s Nick Saban ($8.87 million).
In February of 2016, MSU announced that it had reached an agreement on a revamped contract for Mark Dantonio that pushed his annual guaranteed compensation to north of $4 million. Since that extension, which came off of three straight 10-win seasons and four in five years, the Spartans have gone 27-24, including a second-straight 7-6 record this past season. The Spartans are 17-19 in Big Ten play since then as well. Combine that recent futility with an offense that has languished near the bottom of the Big Ten during that stretch — and was the impetus for the coach to chafe at reporter’s dumb-ass question on at least one occasion — and you had chatter surrounding Dantonio and his long-term viability growing louder by the week.
Add that on-field unevenness with off-field issues that will play out in court beginning this month, and the speculation has been swirling as to how long Dantonio will continue on as the Spartans’ coach. Dantonio stated in November that he would be returning to East Lansing for a 14th season in 2020.
At least for now, Dantonio also has the support of athletic director Bill Beekman and university president Samuel Stanley.
The LSU Tigers football program has already been hit with a wave of player attrition. One key assistant coach is gone as well. Now, a very key coordinator could be on his way out for good measure.
Ross Dellenger of SI.com was the first to report that Dave Aranda is emerging as the top candidate for the Baylor head-coaching job. ESPN.com‘s Adam Rittenberg subsequently reported that the LSU Tigers football defensive coordinator is the leading candidate for the position.
This news comes on the heels of both Virginia Tech’s Justin Fuente (HERE) and Louisiana’s Billy Napier (HERE), originally focuses in the search to replace Matt Rhule, being ruled out for various reasons.
The 43-year-old Aranda just completed his fourth season as LSU’s defensive coordinator. Prior to that, he was the coordinator at Hawaii (2010-11), Utah State (2012) and Wisconsin (2013-15).
Aranda has never been a head coach at any level of football.
Early on in the UNLV search for a new head coach last month, Aranda’s name was mentioned heavily. Obviously, he ultimately turned down the opportunity.
At $2.5 million annually, Aranda was the highest-paid assistant in college football this past year. Rhule, the man Aranda would be replacing, made $4.11 million in guaranteed compensation in 2019 at Baylor.
Thanks to Odell Beckham‘s cash stunt Monday night, the Texas Longhorns football program is now in the financial spotlight.
Beckham was shown on video after LSU’s win in the national championship game handing out what appeared to be wads of cash to at least two Tigers football players. While the school initially denied it was real cash being handed out — Joe Burrow said it was — they ultimately acknowledged in a statement that “apparent cash may have also been given to LSU student-athletes.”
On ESPN Thursday morning, former Texas linebacker Emmanuel Acho dredged up some old dirt on his former team by claiming that Longhorns defensive backs were promised $1,000 for every interception they made in the national championship football game against Alabama in January of 2010.
“We went to the national championship game in 2009 and … it was public to the team, for every interception the defensive back got, they were going to get $1,000,” Acho said by way of 247Sports.com. “‘For every pick y’all got against Alabama in the national championship game, you’re going to get $1,000.’ Now, the difference is we just didn’t do it publicly on the field.”
Alabama beat Texas that night 37-21 to earn Nick Saban his first title at the school. The only interception in that game was by Blake Gideon, who is now the special teams coordinator at Ole Miss.
It’s unknown if Gideon was on the receiving end of the $1,000 promise laid out by Acho.
After kicking up a bit of a kerfuffle, Acho took to Twitter to clarify his on-air comments.