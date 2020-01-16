The Miami Hurricanes football program dipped into the transfer portal for a quarterback last year, an experiment that has, thus far, failed miserably. According to one report, though, they could be ready to hop back onto that portal horse.

In September, D’Eriq King announced that he had decided to voluntarily sideline himself for the remainder of the 2019 season and take a redshirt. One day later, the quarterback indicated he was staying with the Cougars. When November rolled around, however, it was reported that there was little chance King would return to Houston.

Monday night, during the national championship game, King confirmed he’s on his way out. His name is now officially listed in the NCAA transfer database.

Two days after that social-media announcement, indications are that the Miami Hurricanes football team has reached out to King. Arkansas, however, stands in the way.

Sources: #Miami has contacted Houston quarterback D'Eriq King, who announced Monday he will enter the transfer portal. Arkansas is regarded as the front-runner but King has not ruled out other schools. — Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) January 16, 2020

Ole Miss has also been mentioned as a potential landing spot for the graduate transfer.

His last full season with the Cougars, King passed for 2,982 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2018. The then-redshirt sophomore threw just six interceptions in 345 attempts that season. He also ran for 674 yards that year and added another 14 touchdowns on the ground.

That season, King became just the third quarterback in FBS history with at least 35 passing touchdowns and 13 rushing in a single campaign.

In September of 2019, prior to his decision to sit out the rest of the season, King broke Tim Tebow‘s record by scoring a rushing and passing touchdown in 15 straight games.