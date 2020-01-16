After Rutgers poached one of his assistants a month ago, P.J. Fleck has filled that lone hole on his Minnesota Gophers football coaching staff.
Thursday, Minnesota confirmed that Chad Wilt has been hired by Fleck to serve as the Golden Gophers’ defensive line coach. Wilt replaces Jim Panagos, who left in mid-December to take the job on Greg Schiano‘s Scarlet Knights’ staff.
This is a Big Ten homecoming of sorts for Wilt as he was the defensive line coach at Maryland for two seasons (2014-15). Last season, Wilt held the same job at Cincinnati.
Wilt’s other FBS coaching stops as line coach include:
- Army (2016-18)
- Ball State (2011-13)
- Virginia (2009)
After 12 wins combined his first two seasons at the school, Fleck went 11-2 in his third. It was the best season for Minnesota Gophers football since 1904.
The Miami Hurricanes football team will be another step closer to dipping its toes into the quarterback transfer portal. Again.
In September, D’Eriq King announced that he had decided to voluntarily sideline himself for the remainder of the 2019 season and take a redshirt. One day later, the quarterback indicated he was staying with the Cougars. When November rolled around, however, it was reported that there was little chance King would return to Houston.
Monday night, during the national championship game, King confirmed he’s on his way out. His name is now officially listed in the NCAA transfer database.
Wednesday, it was reported that Miami has been in contact with King. A day later, it’s now being reported that King will visit the Miami Hurricanes football program this weekend.
The visit will be of the two-day variety, starting on Friday.
It has previously been reported that Arkansas is considered the front-runner for King. LSU, Ole Miss and Oregon may be in the mix for the graduate transfer as well. As of now, no other visits for King are planned.
His last full season with the Cougars, King passed for 2,982 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2018. The then-redshirt sophomore threw just six interceptions in 345 attempts that season. He also ran for 674 yards that year and added another 14 touchdowns on the ground.
That season, King became just the third quarterback in FBS history with at least 35 passing touchdowns and 13 rushing in a single campaign.
In September of 2019, prior to his decision to sit out the rest of the season, King broke Tim Tebow‘s record by scoring a rushing and passing touchdown in 15 straight games.
Alonzo Highsmith will not be walking through that door.
After speculation that the former national champion fullback and the Miami Sports Hall of Famer could leave his post as the Cleveland Browns vice president of player personnel would return to his alma mater, Canes AD Blake James released a statement Thursday confirming that would not happen.
James confirmed the two sides held discussion over a possible reunion, though they, obviously, could not come to an agreement on what Highsmith’s role would be. The rumored disagreement was whether Highsmith would work for Manny Diaz or with Diaz, specifically as to whether or not Highsmith would have a say in which players the Hurricanes recruited.
According to local reports, Highsmith joining the staff was always an idea among Miami’s donors and university higher-ups, not one generated by Diaz or Highsmith. And if that’s the case, it sounds like the type of leadership plan used by an organization like, well, like the Cleveland Browns.
Joe Burrow is fresh off a season in which he completely conquered college football, and in a copy cat sport the hunt for the next Burrow is fully underway.
Enter Candidate 1: Chase Brice. The Clemson backup officially entered the transfer portal on Thursday.
After spending the last two seasons sitting behind Trevor Lawrence, Brice has decided he would rather try his hand elsewhere rather than sit behind Lawrence for one more year and DJ Uiagalelei for his senior year, mirroring Burrow’s plight behind JT Barrett, Dwayne Haskins and Justin Fields at Ohio State.
Like Burrow, Brice will leave Clemson a favorite son, given his honorable discharge with a new lease on life.
And, like Burrow, Brice will be that extra special type of graduate transfer, able to play immediately with two seasons of eligibility remaining.
In two seasons on the Tigers’ active roster, Brice went 75-of-124 for 896 yards with nine touchdowns against four interceptions while adding another 179 rushing yards. He memorably saved Clemson’s 2018 national championship run, stepping in for an injured Lawrence in the game immediately following Kelly Bryant‘s mid-season departure, leading the Tigers from a 23-13 fourth quarter deficit to a 27-23 win over Syracuse.
It’s not just players who comprise the conga line making its way out the door of LSU’s football facility. After losing Joe Brady to the Carolina Panthers, multiple reports emerged Thursday afternoon indicating Tigers defensive coordinator Dave Aranda will be the new head coach at Baylor.
Interestingly, Aranda’s and Brady’s departures share a common thread in Matt Rhule. Rhule hired Brady away from LSU to join him in Carolina, and Aranda now fills the vacancy he created by leaving in the first place.
The wind had been blowing south and east out of Waco all day, and now it appears Bears AD Mack Rhoades has his man.
Aranda spent three years as a graduate assistant on Mike Leach‘s first staff at Texas Tech, but other than that he has no Big 12 experience. (Of course, that’s three more than Rhule had when he took the Baylor job.)
Aranda spent four years as LSU’s defensive coordinator, in that time becoming one of the hottest commodities in coaching, which, in turn, allowed him to become the highest-paid assistant in college football with a 4-year deal worth $10 million, guaranteed. Baylor will surely top that, though Aranda was also close to taking the UNLV job last month, so money apparently wasn’t the motivator here.
Though it has not been announced as of yet, it appears all we’re waiting on now is the press release and Aranda will be installed as the next Baylor head coach.
UPDATED 7:01 p.m. ET: Baylor has made the Aranda hiring official.