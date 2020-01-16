A familiar face has rejoined the Nebraska Cornhuskers football program.

Thursday morning, Nebraska confirmed that Scott Frost has rehired Mike Dawson as part of his 2020 coaching staff. Specifically, Dawson will coach the Cornhuskers’ outside linebackers22.

Dawson was a part of Frost’s first NU staff in 2018 as defensive line coach.

“I am thrilled to bring Mike Dawson back to Nebraska to re-join our coaching staff,” the Nebraska Cornhuskers football head coach said in a statement. “Coach Dawson has a great history with our coaching staff and brings all of the attributes we look for in an assistant coach. He is a man of great character, has outstanding defensive acumen and knowledge of our defensive system, is a proven teacher and recruiter and relates well to his players.”

This past season, Dawson coached outside linebackers for the NFL’s New York Giants. He was also on Frost’s staff at UCF in 2016-17, when he was also the line coach.

“I am excited to rejoin Coach Frost and the rest of the Nebraska staff in Lincoln,” Dawson said. “The opportunity to coach at a school with Nebraska’s football tradition and commitment is special. I am fired up to represent the N, and sell Husker Football and the University of Nebraska to young men around the country.

“Our family fell in love with Nebraska during our one year here. The passion of the fans and the culture Coach Frost has brought is extraordinary. We look forward to making it home again.”