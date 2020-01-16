Leave it to Odell Beckham to, once again, shave a little shine off of LSU celebrating its first title in more than a decade.

Of course, there’s the $100 handshake imbroglio that erupted Monday night after the win over Clemson in the national championship game. That stunt performed by Odell Beckham has LSU scrambling and working “with our student-athletes, the NCAA and the SEC in order to rectify the situation.”

Beckham, a former Tigers wide receiver, was also in the postgame locker room celebrating his alma mater’s win. At some point during the celebration, as some Tiger players were smoking victory cigars, a security guard and at least one police officer entered the locker room. It was previously reported that the officer threatened to arrest players who were smoking.

At one point, while the male officer was interacting with a current Tiger player, Beckham, as seen in the video below posted to Twitter, appeared to smack said officer on the ass.

OBJ wasn't gonna let that officer spoil the fun.. told him to get the gat.

As a result, the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports, an arrest warrant has been issued for Beckham. The warrant accuses Beckham of simple battery. The Times-Picayune further reported that a more serious charge was originally sought.

A law enforcement source added that authorities originally sought a warrant for a misdemeanor sexual battery charge, but it was declined by a judge. The warrant was redrafted asserting a count of simple battery, and it was approved.

There has been no further comment from the school on this latest incident involving one of its former players.

It’s safe to say, though, that it’ll likely be a very long time before Beckham is welcomed back to a Tigers’ postgame locker room. Or pregame locker room. Or field on which they just played. Or the sidelines during a game in which they’re playing.