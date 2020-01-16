It was good news on the eligibility front for the Pitt Panthers football program Wednesday.

According to the school, Damar Hamlin has been granted another season of eligibility. The move by the NCAA will allow the starting safety to return to the Pitt Panthers football program and play in 2020.

The upcoming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.

“We’re thrilled that Damar was able to receive a fifth year,” Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said in a statement. “We weren’t certain after our bowl game what the future would hold. We really appreciate the efforts of our compliance staff as Damar went through this process. I know Damar is ready to take full advantage—academically, athletically and personally—of his final year at the University of Pittsburgh.”

Hamlin was a four-star 2016 signee, rated as the No. 4 player regardless of position in the state of Pennsylvania. He played in just three games as a true freshman because of injury, which allowed for the extra season of eligibility.

A two-year starter, Hamlin has started a total of 30 games during his time at Pitt.