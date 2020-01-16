Pitt Panthers football
Getty Images

Starting Pitt safety Damar Hamlin gets another year of eligibility

By John TaylorJan 16, 2020, 8:24 AM EST
Leave a comment

It was good news on the eligibility front for the Pitt Panthers football program Wednesday.

According to the school, Damar Hamlin has been granted another season of eligibility.  The move by the NCAA will allow the starting safety to return to the Pitt Panthers football program and play in 2020.

The upcoming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.

“We’re thrilled that Damar was able to receive a fifth year,” Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said in a statement. “We weren’t certain after our bowl game what the future would hold. We really appreciate the efforts of our compliance staff as Damar went through this process. I know Damar is ready to take full advantage—academically, athletically and personally—of his final year at the University of Pittsburgh.”

Hamlin was a four-star 2016 signee, rated as the No. 4 player regardless of position in the state of Pennsylvania.  He played in just three games as a true freshman because of injury, which allowed for the extra season of eligibility.

A two-year starter, Hamlin has started a total of 30 games during his time at Pitt.

TJ Green granted sixth season of eligibility at Northwestern

TJ Green Northwestern
Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 16, 2020, 10:40 AM EST
Leave a comment

TJ Green was one of four quarterbacks to see the field for Northwestern during a woeful 2019 campaign.  Thanks to the NCAA, Green will get another crack at the starting job in 2020.

In the season-opening loss to Stanford, Green went down with a broken foot.  Subsequent surgery sidelined the quarterback for the remainder of the year.

Wednesday, it was confirmed that TJ Green, the son of former NFL quarterback Trent Green, has received a sixth season of eligibility at Northwestern.  The move will allow him to play for the Wildcats this coming season.

“Thank you to my coaches, teammates, friends, and family for supporting me throughout my recovery and rehab process,” said Green in a statement. “I’m excited to get back to work!”

Prior to the injury in the opener, Green had thrown for 62 yards on six-of-10 passing.  For his career, Green, who came to Northwestern as a walk-on, has completed 27 of his 47 passes for 236 yards and an interception.  As Clayton Thorson‘s backup in 2018, Green appeared in nine games.

This past season, Northwestern’s 84.5 passer rating as a team was by far the worst of any FBS team.  Next worst?  Old Dominion’s 99.6.  A 4.5 yards per attempt average was at the very bottom as well.  Their six touchdown passes were second-worst to Old Dominion’s five.

LSU is set for White House visit Friday

LSU White House
Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 16, 2020, 10:10 AM EST
Leave a comment

As expected, part of the post-title plans for LSU will include a trip to the White House.

Monday night, LSU knocked off Clemson in the College Football Playoff championship game.  In attendance for the Tigers’ first national title since 2007 was President Donald Trump.

Friday, it has been confirmed, LSU will be in the presence of the POTUS yet again as the football team will be feted at a White House ceremony.  It’s unclear if fast food will be a part of the festivities this time around.  Or wads of cash for that matter.

LSU will be the fourth national champion football team to visit the White House with President Trump in the Oval Office.  Clemson visited following their 2016 (HERE) and 2018 (HERE) titles, while Nick Saban‘s 2017 Alabama national title team visited the White House in April of last year.

In addition to the White House trip, the university confirmed Wednesday night that “[t]he LSU football team will celebrate its college football national championship on Saturday, January 18, with an on-campus parade that will culminate with a celebration inside the Maravich Assembly Center.” The celebration had originally been planned to be held outside of Tiger Stadium.  However, the weather forecast forced a move indoors.

From the school’s release:

In the event of severe weather, the parade will be cancelled, but the celebration will still take place at noon inside the Maravich Assembly Center. Seating inside the Maravich Assembly Center is general admission. Fans will enter the Maravich Assembly Center through the two ramps on the south side of the PMAC. Floor seating will be reserved for guests of LSU football and the university.

The parade will include all members of LSU’s national championship football team, including Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, along with head coach Ed Orgeron and the coaching staff. Others participating in the parade include the Golden Band from Tigerland, the LSU cheerleaders, former LSU football players and dignitaries.

The celebration inside the Maravich Center will include the presentation of the national championship trophy by College Football Playoff Executive Director Bill Hancock, along with remarks from Governor John Bel Edwards, Mayor Sharron Weston Broome, Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey, Interim LSU President Tom Galligan and Board of Supervisors Chair Mary Werner.

Orgeron, the national coach of the year, will address the crowd along with Burrow and other team captains.

Amidst Baylor rumors, Justin Fuente’s tweet intimates he’s staying at Virginia Tech

Justin Fuente
Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 16, 2020, 9:23 AM EST
1 Comment

After a couple of days of uncertainty, it appears Justin Fuente will remain in place in Blacksburg.

Tuesday evening, it was reported that Baylor is targeting Justin Fuente as its next head football coach.  In fact, Baylor was planning an in-person interview with the Virginia Tech head coach over the next 24 hours or so.

Two days later, however, a tweet from Fuente intimates that he will stay with the Hokies.

Tech athletic director Whit Babcock responded to Fuente’s tweet with one that contained the hashtag #ThisIsHome.

Fuente just completed his fourth season as the Virginia Tech football head coach, coming to Blacksburg from Memphis.  During his time at Tech, the Hokies have gone 33-20 overall and 20-12 in ACC play.  Twice they’ve finished second in the Coastal Division, including 2019.

Fuente is 1-3 in bowl games at Tech, but is 3-1 vs. rival Virginia.  That lone loss came this past season.

As for Baylor, it has an opening because Matt Rhule left after three seasons to take the job with the Carolina Panthers.

Now that Fuente is no longer a part of the search, the Big 12 school will still have several options.

Louisiana’s Billy Napier has already interviewed for the BU job.  Pursued by Mississippi State, Napier opted to remain at the Sun Belt Conference school.

LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda and Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson are candidates for the job as well.  They could also stay in-house with current BU assistant Joey McGuire.

Colorado State adds Chuck Heater as DC

Colorado State football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 16, 2020, 6:56 AM EST
Leave a comment

Tuesday, the Colorado State football program announced its new offensive coordinator.  A day later, the coordinator on the other side of the ball has been added as well.

As part of a significant staff announcement, CSU confirmed Wednesday that Chuck Heater will be Steve Addazio‘s defensive coordinator with the Rams.  Heater has an extensive history with Addazio, serving as the latter’s coordinator at Temple in 2011-12.

They were both on Urban Meyer‘s Florida staff from 2005-10 as well.

“Across the country, when you talk about defensive football, Chuck Heater is a name that comes up again and again,” the Colorado State football head coach said in a statement. “Our paths have crossed at Florida and at Temple, and I am excited to bring Chuck back to Fort Collins as a part of this coaching staff. He has national-championship level experience, and I am looking forward to seeing our defense take shape under his leadership.”

The past two seasons, Heater was an assistant at Maryland.  From 2013-17, he was the defensive coordinator at Marshall.

Way back in 1991-92, Heater was was the defensive coordinator at Colorado State.

In addition’s to Heater’s hiring, there were four more additions to Addazio’s first Colorado State football coaching staff:

  • Louie Addazio, Offensive Line
  • Sean Cronin, Inside Linebackers
  • Anthony Perkins, Cornerbacks
  • Antoine Smith, Defensive Line