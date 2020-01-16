Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Nearly seven weeks after he returned as the Rutgers football head coach, Greg Schiano‘s second first staff is nearly complete.

Wednesday, RU announced the hiring of Bob Fraser as the team’s linebackers coach. This will mark Fraser’s fourth stint with the program. In 1987, he was a graduate assistant at the school. Then, he was a part of Schiano’s staff from 2006-11, including as defensive coordinator for the last three years. Then, he was linebackers coach again in 2015.

The ties to Schiano don’t end in Piscataway.

In 2012-13, Fraser was an assistant on Schiano’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff. Additionally, he was on the same Ohio State staff as Schiano from 2016-18.

“Bob and I have worked together for several years at different stops and it is great to bring him back to Rutgers, a place I know he cares about deeply,” said the Rutgers football head coach in a statement. “My faith and trust in ‘Fras’ as a coach and developer of men is unparalleled.”

This past season, Fraser served a coaching assistant for the New England Patriots.

With this hiring, Schiano has now filled nine positions on his 10-man Rutgers staff. The others are: