The soap opera that is Scooby Carter and Alabama has taken yet another twist.

According to multiple media outlets, and as of Thursday morning, Carter’s name is no longer listed in the NCAA transfer database. Matt Zenitz of al.com was the first to report on the development.

The move out of the portal continues what has been a roller coaster ride for both Scooby Carter and the Alabama football program the past couple of months.

On his radio show in mid-November, Nick Saban revealed that he had to suspend a player for the Mississippi State game in Starkville because he missed a class, although the head coach didn’t reveal the player’s identity at the time; on the day of the game, it was confirmed that the player in question was Carter (pictured, No.11). Not long after, the true freshman cornerback announced that he was entering his name into the NCAA transfer database.

A month later, Carter’s father revealed that his son had opted to remain at ‘Bama and rejoined the Crimson Tide football team. The purported return was preceded by at least one conversation with Saban.

In a late-December update, however, Saban indicated that Carter was still away from the team. In fact, Carter hadn’t practiced with the team since that initial suspension and, at the time, he was still listed in the portal. The coach did, though, state that the door remained open for a return.

Whether this return sticks remains to be seen.

Carter was a four-star member of the Crimson Tide’ 2019 recruiting class, rated as the No. 9 cornerback in the country and the No. 15 player at any position in the state of Texas. He was the highest-rated corner signed by the Tide this past cycle.

In three games this season, Carter was credited with one tackle. Because he only played in those three games, he can take a redshirt for the 2019 season.