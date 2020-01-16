Thanks to Odell Beckham‘s cash stunt Monday night, the Texas Longhorns football program is now in the financial spotlight.

Beckham was shown on video after LSU’s win in the national championship game handing out what appeared to be wads of cash to at least two Tigers football players. While the school initially denied it was real cash being handed out — Joe Burrow said it was — they ultimately acknowledged in a statement that “apparent cash may have also been given to LSU student-athletes.”

On ESPN Thursday morning, former Texas linebacker Emmanuel Acho dredged up some old dirt on his former team by claiming that Longhorns defensive backs were promised $1,000 for every interception they made in the national championship football game against Alabama in January of 2010.

“We went to the national championship game in 2009 and … it was public to the team, for every interception the defensive back got, they were going to get $1,000,” Acho said by way of 247Sports.com. “‘For every pick y’all got against Alabama in the national championship game, you’re going to get $1,000.’ Now, the difference is we just didn’t do it publicly on the field.”

Alabama beat Texas that night 37-21 to earn Nick Saban his first title at the school. The only interception in that game was by Blake Gideon, who is now the special teams coordinator at Ole Miss.

It’s unknown if Gideon was on the receiving end of the $1,000 promise laid out by Acho.

After kicking up a bit of a kerfuffle, Acho took to Twitter to clarify his on-air comments.

Addressing my comments about Texas Football earlier from @GetUpESPN. I have no proof that anybody on our ‘09 team ACTUALLY got paid by our NFL alumni. Those were lockeroom convos in jest pre game. Our alumni came to the game and supported us, but again no money changed hands. — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) January 16, 2020