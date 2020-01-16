TJ Green was one of four quarterbacks to see the field for Northwestern during a woeful 2019 campaign. Thanks to the NCAA, Green will get another crack at the starting job in 2020.

In the season-opening loss to Stanford, Green went down with a broken foot. Subsequent surgery sidelined the quarterback for the remainder of the year.

Wednesday, it was confirmed that TJ Green, the son of former NFL quarterback Trent Green, has received a sixth season of eligibility at Northwestern. The move will allow him to play for the Wildcats this coming season.

“Thank you to my coaches, teammates, friends, and family for supporting me throughout my recovery and rehab process,” said Green in a statement. “I’m excited to get back to work!”

Prior to the injury in the opener, Green had thrown for 62 yards on six-of-10 passing. For his career, Green, who came to Northwestern as a walk-on, has completed 27 of his 47 passes for 236 yards and an interception. As Clayton Thorson‘s backup in 2018, Green appeared in nine games.

This past season, Northwestern’s 84.5 passer rating as a team was by far the worst of any FBS team. Next worst? Old Dominion’s 99.6. A 4.5 yards per attempt average was at the very bottom as well. Their six touchdown passes were second-worst to Old Dominion’s five.