Change is afoot for one side of the East Carolina Pirates football staff.

Thursday, ECU’s Mike Houston announced that the contract of defensive coordinator Bob Trott will not be renewed. For those unaware, that’s the politically correct term used instead of saying the coordinator has been fired.

In addition to his coordinating duties, Trott also served as the Pirates’ safeties coach. Prior to ECU, Trott was on Houston’s coaching staff at James Madison as coordinator.

“Bob Trott is a good football coach and a great person,” the East Carolina football head coach said in a statement. “I have known him for 15 years and worked with him the last four seasons. I would like to thank him for his leadership and commitment, and I wish he and his family the best.

“This was a difficult decision, but one I feel is in the best interest of our football program moving forward.”

This past season, ECU was 11th in the 12-team AAC and 111th nationally in scoring defense at 33.7 points per game. Their 469.3 yards per game were last in the conference and 119th in the country (there are 130 FBS teams).

In Houston’s first season, the Pirates posted a 4-8 record. ECU was 1-7 in league play, which was fifth in the AAC East.