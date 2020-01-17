Change is afoot for one side of the East Carolina Pirates football staff.
Thursday, ECU’s Mike Houston announced that the contract of defensive coordinator Bob Trott will not be renewed. For those unaware, that’s the politically correct term used instead of saying the coordinator has been fired.
In addition to his coordinating duties, Trott also served as the Pirates’ safeties coach. Prior to ECU, Trott was on Houston’s coaching staff at James Madison as coordinator.
“Bob Trott is a good football coach and a great person,” the East Carolina football head coach said in a statement. “I have known him for 15 years and worked with him the last four seasons. I would like to thank him for his leadership and commitment, and I wish he and his family the best.
“This was a difficult decision, but one I feel is in the best interest of our football program moving forward.”
This past season, ECU was 11th in the 12-team AAC and 111th nationally in scoring defense at 33.7 points per game. Their 469.3 yards per game were last in the conference and 119th in the country (there are 130 FBS teams).
In Houston’s first season, the Pirates posted a 4-8 record. ECU was 1-7 in league play, which was fifth in the AAC East.
Jeff Hafley continues to assemble his first Boston College football coaching staff, with an assistant on the defensive side next up.
Thursday, BC announced the hiring of Vince Oghobaase as Hafley’s defensive line coach. And, for those curious, the new coach’s surname is pronounced oh-guh-BAH-see.
From 2016-17, Oghobaase was the assistant defensive line coach for the San Francisco 49ers. During those two years, Hafley was the NFL team’s secondary coach before he moved on to Ohio State for the 2019 season.
Oghobaase also has experience at OSU, serving as a defensive graduate assistant for the Buckeyes for three years (2013-15).
In 2018-19, Oghobaase was the line coach for Chip Kelly at UCLA.
“I had the opportunity to work with Vince in San Francisco and his knowledge of the game, energy and commitment to the players jumped out to me,” said the Boston College football head coach in a statement. “At Ohio State, he trained under one of the best defensive line coaches in all of football in Larry Johnson and he gained excellent experience the last two seasons at the defensive line coach at UCLA. We are so excited to have Vince join our BC football family.”
Oghobaase began his coaching career at Duke, working as a graduate assistant for the Devils for two seasons (2011-12). He played his college football for the Blue Devils from 2006-09.
After Rutgers poached one of his assistants a month ago, P.J. Fleck has filled that lone hole on his Minnesota Gophers football coaching staff.
Thursday, Minnesota confirmed that Chad Wilt has been hired by Fleck to serve as the Golden Gophers’ defensive line coach. Wilt replaces Jim Panagos, who left in mid-December to take the job on Greg Schiano‘s Scarlet Knights’ staff.
This is a Big Ten homecoming of sorts for Wilt as he was the defensive line coach at Maryland for two seasons (2014-15). Last season, Wilt held the same job at Cincinnati.
Wilt’s other FBS coaching stops as line coach include:
- Army (2016-18)
- Ball State (2011-13)
- Virginia (2009)
After 12 wins combined his first two seasons at the school, Fleck went 11-2 in his third. It was the best season for Minnesota Gophers football since 1904.
The Miami Hurricanes football team will be another step closer to dipping its toes into the quarterback transfer portal. Again.
In September, D’Eriq King announced that he had decided to voluntarily sideline himself for the remainder of the 2019 season and take a redshirt. One day later, the quarterback indicated he was staying with the Cougars. When November rolled around, however, it was reported that there was little chance King would return to Houston.
Monday night, during the national championship game, King confirmed he’s on his way out. His name is now officially listed in the NCAA transfer database.
Wednesday, it was reported that Miami has been in contact with King. A day later, it’s now being reported that King will visit the Miami Hurricanes football program this weekend.
The visit will be of the two-day variety, starting on Friday.
It has previously been reported that Arkansas is considered the front-runner for King. LSU, Ole Miss and Oregon may be in the mix for the graduate transfer as well. As of now, no other visits for King are planned.
His last full season with the Cougars, King passed for 2,982 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2018. The then-redshirt sophomore threw just six interceptions in 345 attempts that season. He also ran for 674 yards that year and added another 14 touchdowns on the ground.
That season, King became just the third quarterback in FBS history with at least 35 passing touchdowns and 13 rushing in a single campaign.
In September of 2019, prior to his decision to sit out the rest of the season, King broke Tim Tebow‘s record by scoring a rushing and passing touchdown in 15 straight games.
Alonzo Highsmith will not be walking through that door.
After speculation that the former national champion fullback and the Miami Sports Hall of Famer could leave his post as the Cleveland Browns vice president of player personnel would return to his alma mater, Canes AD Blake James released a statement Thursday confirming that would not happen.
James confirmed the two sides held discussion over a possible reunion, though they, obviously, could not come to an agreement on what Highsmith’s role would be. The rumored disagreement was whether Highsmith would work for Manny Diaz or with Diaz, specifically as to whether or not Highsmith would have a say in which players the Hurricanes recruited.
According to local reports, Highsmith joining the staff was always an idea among Miami’s donors and university higher-ups, not one generated by Diaz or Highsmith. And if that’s the case, it sounds like the type of leadership plan used by an organization like, well, like the Cleveland Browns.