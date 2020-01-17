Getty Images

K’Lavon Chaisson makes it eight LSU underclassmen headed to the NFL

By Bryan FischerJan 17, 2020, 1:38 PM EST
Leave a comment

Last one left in Baton Rouge, please turn out the lights.

In an announcement posted to social media on Friday morning, LSU linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson became the eighth underclassman off the Tigers’ national championship team to announce he was skipping his final year and declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft.

The move ensures that the Tigers will have to replace their entire starting linebacking corps from this past season following Patrick Queen’s earlier departure. That’s in addition to a host of other big names and defensive coordinator Dave Aranda as well.

Chaisson arrived in Baton Rouge as a top recruit from Texas but injuries over the years prevented him from becoming the kind of player many thought he would blossom into. Nevertheless, he had a memorable 2019 and was a terror down the stretch run with several big games — including being named Peach Bowl MVP in the semifinal against Oklahoma.

The 6-foot-4, 250 pounder was originally a defensive end but has been effective as a rusher after developing quite nicely as an outside linebacker. Though he really only had one lengthy season as a starter after an ACL tear as a sophomore, Chaisson is still considered a potential Day 1 or 2 pick in a few months time at the draft.

While head coach Ed Orgeron has to still be soaking up the glory of being the champions, the LSU head coach will have little time to waste over the coming weeks dealing with all these departures from both the coaching staff and the two-deep. Defections after winning a title are nothing new but Chaisson’s announcement only added to the difficulty the program will have in trying to make it back-to-back in 2020.

Ex-Browns OC, Southern Miss HC Todd Monken reportedly hired at Georgia

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerJan 17, 2020, 12:44 PM EST
Leave a comment

Kirby Smart has heard Georgia football fans’ complaints about the team’s offense and appears to be making moves to fix the issues on that side of the ball in Athens.

According to multiple reports on Friday, the program is set to hire recent Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Todd Monken for a role on the offensive staff. While it’s not known if that will include some sort of co-offensive coordinator title, UGASports.com says that he will assume play-calling from current Bulldogs OC James Coley.

Monken has extensive experience in both the NFL and college football, having left as head coach of Southern Miss to serve as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator in 2016. He’s highly regarded for his development of wide receivers over the years and also has stints at LSU, Oklahoma State and Louisiana Tech among other stops.

Bringing in Monken should help juice a Georgia team that was 49th in FBS last season in scoring offense. It also forms a nice one-two pairing in recent days between him and Wake Forest transfer quarterback Jamie Newman both joining the team. While we don’t know how much the latter knew about the former before his decision, it nevertheless has resulted in quite the overhaul on the offensive side of the ball this month.

The combo of Newman, Monken and a host of four- and five-star skill players is still no guarantee of success after a very interesting offseason in Athens but it’s hard to deny that the reigning SEC East champs didn’t address some of their big structural issues going into 2020 in the past week. Whether that still makes them the division pick this summer over a surging Florida team remains to be seen but it definitely amps up competition in a league where there is no shortage of it on or off the field.

Either way, it should make for an even more intriguing opener against Virginia on Labor Day at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

For Chase Brice, USF would make for a familiar landing spot

Chase Brice
Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 17, 2020, 11:55 AM EST
Leave a comment

When it comes to Chase Brice and his future, it’s time to play connect the post-Clemson dots.

Thursday night, Brice confirmed on Twitter that he will be transferring from the Tigers and continuing his collegiate career elsewhere. Brice has spent the past two seasons as the backup to Trevor Lawrence, who will be entering his third, and presumably last, season as Clemson’s starting quarterback.

As for a potential landing spot, LSU makes sense on some level as the reigning national champions will be looking to replace Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow. Making even more sense would be USF, if familiarity means anything.

Dec. 9, it was confirmed that Jeff Scott would be the next head coach at USF. Scott, of course, spent the previous 11 seasons with the Tigers before coming to the Bulls. The last five of those seasons, he was the team’s co-offensive coordinator.

Because of that built-in relationship, the speculation is already mounting that USF will be the grad transfer’s landing spot.

Even before he opted to transfer, though, there were rumors connecting the redshirt sophomore to Scott’s new school.

“I hear things too. I’m like, ‘Where did y’all hear that from? I didn’t say it.’ I’m really just focused on this game Saturday and being committed to the team,” Brice said in late December, ahead of the playoff semifinal matchup with Ohio State. “It’s funny because we don’t have social media. We can’t post. It’s just perception and ideas pop in people’s heads.”

Brice was a three-star 2017 signee.

In two seasons on the Tigers’ active roster, Brice went 75-of-124 for 896 yards with nine touchdowns against four interceptions while adding another 179 rushing yards. He memorably saved Clemson’s 2018 national championship run, stepping in for an injured Lawrence in the game immediately following Kelly Bryant‘s midseason departure, leading the Tigers from a 23-13 fourth-quarter deficit to a 27-23 win over Syracuse.

As he will play for his next school as a graduate transfer, Brice will have two seasons of eligibility to use wherever he lands.

In wake of Odell Beckham kerfuffles, CFP to review sideline, locker room access policies

By John TaylorJan 17, 2020, 11:11 AM EST
2 Comments

Odell Beckham may have just ruined it for everybody.  Or, at the very least, curtailed it for most everybody.

Monday night, LSU beat Clemson for its first national championship since 2007.  Odell Beckham, a former star wide receiver with the Tigers, was on the sidelines for the game.  And on the field and postgame locker room as well.

And that’s where the trouble began.

Beckham appeared to hand cash to at least two LSU football players on the field after the game; LSU is looking into the situation.  Beckham appeared to slap the ass of a police officer in the postgame locker room; a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

In the wake of all of that, College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock has confirmed that his group will review its sideline access policies for both the semifinals and title games.

“Being on the sidelines is a privilege,” Hancock told USA Today. “Along with any privilege comes responsibility, because the focus should be on the people playing and coaching in the game, rather than on any visitors. The CFP will be reviewing its policy for allowing guests onto the sidelines and into locker rooms at future games.”

Kudos, Odell Beckham.  At least you got the attention you so desperately crave.

Doesn’t matter that you’re taking the spotlight away from the players at your alma mater who just put up a historic season, right?  As it’s always been, it’s all about you. That’s all that matters.

Sleep well, basking in the knowledge that it’s (almost) all about you.  Not the team that won a title that you didn’t.

Leading rusher at FCS level declares for 2020 NFL Draft

2020 NFL Draft
Monmouth athletics
By John TaylorJan 17, 2020, 10:40 AM EST
Leave a comment

For the first time this year here at Ye Olde CFT, there’s an FCS player involved in a 2020 NFL Draft declaration.

On Twitter this week, Pete Guerriero announced that he will be foregoing his fifth year of eligibility and entering the 2020 NFL Draft. Guerriero said he came to his decision “after careful consideration [and] speaking with family and the people close to me.”

“This has been a dream of mine since I was a child and I look forward to what’s to come,” the Monmouth running back wrote.

This season, Guerriero led all FCS players with a school-record 1,995 yards rushing. He also set an FCS playoff record with a 93-yard touchdown run in a loss to James Madison this past postseason.

Guerriero came in third in the voting for the 2019 Walter Payton Trophy, the FCS equivalent of the Heisman. He was also a consensus All-American and two-time first-team all-conference honoree.

Guerriero will finish his collegiate playing career with 3,974 yards and 35 touchdowns on 610 attempts (6.5 yards per carry). The 5-10, 190-pound back also caught 69 passes for 551 yards and another three touchdowns coming out of the backfield.

“The impact he’s had been on our program has been tremendous,” said Monmouth head coach Kevin Callahan. “His explosiveness and big-play ability and game production has helped to get us where are as a team and a program, and because of it we’re appreciative and support [his] decision.”