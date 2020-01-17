A former member of the Maryland Terrapins football team is now a former player on yet another team. At least, he’s nearly former.

According to 247Sports.com, Qwuantrezz Knight is now listed in the NCAA transfer database. The defensive back just completed his first season at Kent State.

This past season, Knight led the Golden Flashes in tackles for loss with 10.5. In Kent’s first-ever bowl win this past season, Knight was named as the game’s defensive MVP.

The move is odd, if for nothing more than the struggle Knight went through just to see the field in 2019.

Leaving the Maryland Terrapins football program shortly after head coach DJ Durkin was fired amidst scandal in the midst of the 2018 season, Knight ultimately transferred to Kent State in January of last year. Four months later, Knight filed an appeal with the NCAA for a waiver that would’ve granted him immediate eligibility, a waiver that cited “depression symptoms”; in early June, that initial waiver was denied.

Armed with the ability to appeal the original decision, Knight did as much and it proved successful as the MAC program confirmed in June of last year that the appeal was successful and the waiver granted.

Presumably, Knight will be leaving Kent as a graduate transfer. That would allow him to play immediately at a third FBS school.