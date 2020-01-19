D’Eriq King quote disputes report he is committed to Miami

Former Houston quarterback D’Eriq King was reportedly set to begin classes this week at Miami after a recent visit with the Hurricanes. But according to King, he has not made any final decisions just yet.

On Sunday morning, a report from Manny Navarro of The Athletic, via Twitter, said King had committed to Miami head coach Manny Diaz and that King would begin classes at Miami this week.

Can report former #Houston QB D’eriq King has told Miami coaches he has chosen UM and will begin classes Tuesday pic.twitter.com/B70qzOAUTO — Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) January 19, 2020

Shortly after that report spread on Twitter, a conflicting report from Houston-based reporter Mark Berman of KRIV quoted King as saying he still has a couple of options he is evaluating, including Arkansas, LSU, and Maryland.

“Arkansas, I’m still talking to those guys,” King said. “It’s tough. I’m trying to find the right place to go to.”

D’Eriq King (@DeriqKing_), who is transferring from @UHCougarFB, says he has yet to make a final decision on where he’s going: “I haven’t committed to anybody yet. I’m still looking at my options. I visited Miami. I liked it, but there are other options I’m still trying see to..” pic.twitter.com/E4kz2xypWR — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) January 19, 2020

For whatever it may be worth, King has not addressed his transfer decision through his Twitter account since announcing he entered the NCAA’s transfer portal on Jan. 13.

I’ve entered the portal I think it’s best for me and my family! — King (@DeriqKing_) January 14, 2020

A decision by King could be coming any day now, and Miami may still eventually end up being the destination of his choice. Miami was reported early on as a possible landing spot for King, along with Arkansas. Ole Miss had also been mentioned as an option with Lane Kiffin taking over the program. King initially started this process by opting to redshirt the remainder of the 2019 season after a rough start to the year for the Cougars. He said at the time he had every intent on returning to the program in 2020, but his sudden announcement during the national championship game last week made it evident he was moving on.

All we officially know for now is that Houston will not be an option for King. So, for now, stay tuned.

Follow @KevinOnCFB