Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

As we continue our annual plunge into the offseason, the East Carolina football program is the latest FBS school that has an off-field issue with which to deal.

(CC: @TheFulmerCup)

According to multiple media outlets in the area, ECU offensive lineman Cortez Herrin was arrested late Saturday night on a pair of charges. Herrin is facing one felony count of possession with the intent to sell or distribute. He’s also facing a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

The details of what led up to the arrest haven’t yet been divulged.

What is known is that the East Carolina football program has suspended the starting lineman as the situation begins to make its way through the legal system.

“We are aware of the matter concerning Cortez Herrin,” East Carolina football head coach Mike Houston said in a statement. “He has been suspended indefinitely from all football activities as we continue to gather information.”

When healthy, Herrin has been a part-time or full-time starter at left guard for ECU the past three seasons.

In 2018, Houston started all 12 games for the Pirates. He made five starts in 2017 as well. A knee injury in 2019 helped limit him to five starts.

The news of Herrin’s arrest comes amidst an upheaval in Houston’s coaching staff.