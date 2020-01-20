Ex-Georgia DB Otis Reese lands at Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin landed a recruit over the weekend in the form of Georgia transfer Otis Reese.
A 4-star member of Kirby Smart‘s 2018 class, Reese appeared in 25 games in silver britches, including all 14 this season. He collected 16 tackles as a Bulldog, though he played primarily on special teams.
“Even in my darkest times, I have always believed, the light would shine & it’s TIME!!!” he tweeted over the weekend.
The Leesburg, Ga., native will presumably compete for playing time in the defensive backfield at Ole Miss.
Barring a waiver, he will have to sit out a year and will first compete for the Rebels in 2021.
It shouldn’t come as a surprise given he’s spent the past four years working for the man, but Phil Snow is officially following Matt Rhule to Carolina.
The team made the announcement Monday.
Snow had coordinated Rhule’s defenses at Temple and Baylor, and in 2019 became one of the most highly-regarded coordinators in the sport. A finalist for the Broyles Award and winner of the FootballScoop Defensive Coordinator of the Year, Snow would have had options had he chosen to remain in the college game. (Returning to Baylor likely not an option, with Dave Aranda now installed as the top Bear.)
Baylor was the only Big 12 team to hold opponents under 20 points per game and under five yards per play.
He has spent only four years of his four decade coaching run in the NFL, serving as linebackers coach for the Detroit Lions from 2005-08.
“I’ve coordinated in high school, junior college, I-AA, I-A,” Snow said. “My last challenge is the National Football League.”
“I haven’t won a game as a head coach without him as my defensive coordinator,” Rhule said of Snow.
Snow will pair with another hot college name in Joe Brady to serve as Carolina’s coordinator tandem, and Rhule likely isn’t done pillaging college football, either, as reports indicated Monday that Baylor defensive tackles coach Frank Okam will follow Rhule and Snow from Waco to Charlotte.
Todd Orlando is about to get his second job since losing his gig at Texas.
Let go after three years as the defensive coordinator at Texas last month, Wells was hired earlier this month to be Texas Tech’s assistant head coach and linebackers. The move was a demotion in stature and pay (Keith Patterson remained on as Tech’s defensive coordinator), but it reunited Orlando with Matt Wells, for whom Orlando worked as Wells’ defensive coordinator at Utah State from 2013-14.
“My family and I are excited to rejoin Coach Wells,” Orlando said. “We’ve won a bunch of games together in the past, and we plan to do the same here at Texas Tech. I’m looking forward to meeting the staff and players and then finishing up on the recruiting trail for the 2020 class.”
Now, Orlando is about to say to hell with all that and take a defensive coordinator gig after all.
According to reports Monday from Yahoo and ESPN, Orlando is set to become the defensive coordinator at USC.
Orlando would replace Clancy Pendergast, who actually posted better numbers in 2019 than Orlando did at Texas. The Trojans tied for 70th nationally in yards per play (5.70), while Texas checked at 98th at 6.11. Texas was better than USC against the run, but the Trojans clocked in at No. 64 in pass efficiency defense while Texas was 90th.
Obviously, there’s more to Orlando than his 2019 numbers, but the USC fans already checked out on Clay Helton (which is to say, just about all of them) won’t be won over by hiring a guy that Texas fired.
As we continue our annual plunge into the offseason, the East Carolina football program is the latest FBS school that has an off-field issue with which to deal.
(CC: @TheFulmerCup)
According to multiple media outlets in the area, ECU offensive lineman Cortez Herrin was arrested late Saturday night on a pair of charges. Herrin is facing one felony count of possession with the intent to sell or distribute. He’s also facing a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
The details of what led up to the arrest haven’t yet been divulged.
What is known is that the East Carolina football program has suspended the starting lineman as the situation begins to make its way through the legal system.
“We are aware of the matter concerning Cortez Herrin,” East Carolina football head coach Mike Houston said in a statement. “He has been suspended indefinitely from all football activities as we continue to gather information.”
When healthy, Herrin has been a part-time or full-time starter at left guard for ECU the past three seasons.
In 2018, Houston started all 12 games for the Pirates. He made five starts in 2017 as well. A knee injury in 2019 helped limit him to five starts.
The news of Herrin’s arrest comes amidst an upheaval in Houston’s coaching staff.
Once again, the Indiana Hoosiers football coaching staff is whole.
Sunday afternoon, the Hoosiers announced the additions of two assistant coaches for Tom Allen. Jason Jones will serve as safeties coach, while Kevin Wright will coach tight ends.
Allen and Jones have a prior working relationship, having served on the same coaching staff at Ole Miss.
“I have so much respect for Jason,” the Indiana Hoosiers football head coach said in a statement. “I was fortunate to work with him for two seasons at Ole Miss. He has worked in the SEC and the Big 12, and he was a part of one of the top defenses in the country last year. Jason’s a great football coach and is the kind of husband, father and man I want in this program.”
Last year, Jones was the cornerbacks coach at Florida Atlantic.
“I am so thankful to Coach Allen for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this great staff,” Jones said. “IU impressed me so much last season, and I can’t wait to contribute to even more success. I am excited and ready to get to work.”
Wright is a 20-year coaching veteran, with 13 of those years in the state of Indiana and the last five at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
“I’ve known Kevin for many, many years” Allen said. “He’s been one of the most successful high school coaches in the country and has done a tremendous job working with some of the top talent in the country at IMG. Kevin allows us to expand our recruiting base and continue our success in the state of Florida. He’s a great fit for our program in so many ways, and we are excited to welcome Kevin and his family to IU.”
These hirings came a month after a new seven-year deal for Allen was announced.