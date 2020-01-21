There is an update when it comes to the 2020 NFL Draft and early entrants.
Over the weekend, we noted that the unofficial count of early entrants for the 2020 NFL Draft was sitting at 111. Tuesday, the NFL released the official number: 115. Of those, 99 were granted special eligibility (players three years removed from high school) and 16 who have already graduated but have collegiate eligibility remaining.
While 115 is certainly a large number, it’s far from the record. Last year, a whopping 135 players left early for the 2019 NFL Draft, 32 of which had already graduated. In 2018, the number was 119.
Prior to 2018, the record was 98 who left for the 2014 draft. The next three years saw 84 (2015), 96 (2016) and 95 (2017) early entrants into the respective drafts.
The SEC, yet again, lost more than any other conferences, with 35 players from that conference leaving eligibility on the table. The Big Ten was a distant second with 21. With 13 apiece, the ACC and Pac-12 were the only other leagues in double digits.
- Big 12, eight
- Mountain West, seven
- AAC, five
- Conference USA, four
- Independents, three
- Sun Belt, one
The MAC was the only FBS conference to not lose a player early to the 2020 NFL Draft. Five of the early entrants came from a lower level of football.
As for individual schools, LSU lost the most with nine, followed by Alabama’s six and Georgia’s five. Iowa and Texas A&M both lost four apiece. With three, Boise State and Temple lost the most among Group of Five schools.
All you who were damn sure a Riley would be coaching in Dallas in 2020, come collect your winnings. SMU has announced Garrett Riley, Lincoln’s younger brother, as its new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
“I think he’s a really good fit,” head Mustang Sonny Dykes said of Riley. “He’s comfortable teaching our system of play, particularly in the passing game. One of the things that intrigued me about him was the success that Appalachian State had running the ball and the unique ways they did so.
“He also has a great history recruiting in this area. He knows the coaches and he knows the players. He even knew a lot of things about our current players when we sat down and talked.”
Riley coached running backs for Appalachian State in 2019 but did not join Eli Drinkwitz in the conga line from Boone to Mizzou. That’s despite Riley helping Mountaineer running back Darrynton Evans win Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year honors after registering 1,740 all-purpose yards and 20 rushing touchdowns. He’ll now have to help Shane Buechele improve upon a season in which he threw for nearly 4,000 yards and 34 touchdowns.
He’ll replace Rhett Lashlee, who left for a similar job at Miami.
Garrett started his career ahead of Lincoln, playing at Texas Tech whereas Lincoln just coached as an undergraduate. He then moved on to Stephen F. Austin before joining the coaching profession as an assistant in the Texas high school ranks. He worked under big brother at East Carolina before spending 2016-18 at Kansas.
In conjunction with the move, SMU has elevated offensive line coach AJ Ricker to co-offensive coordinator.
New Baylor head coach Dave Aranda is a defensive coordinator by trade, so his choice of defensive coordinator will be an interesting one. Will he call it himself or hand the reins to someone else, bursting a blood vessel all the while as he looks on as someone else has the audacity to handle his baby different from him?
According to multiple reports Tuesday, Aranda will hire Louisiana-Lafayette defensive coordinator Ron Roberts to serve in the same post in Waco.
Roberts helmed the Ragin’ Cajuns’ defense for the past two seasons, helping the club go 18-10. His 2019 defense led the Sun Belt in scoring (19.7 points per game) while ranking second in the league in total (371.8) and per play (5.45) defense.
More than his work in Lafayette, Aranda was impressed by his run as the head coach at Division II Delta State, a run that saw him go 47-16 with four Gulf South Conference titles from 2007-11. Working under his wing for that 2007 season was a young Aranda, who served as the Statesmen’s co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.
Roberts hasn’t been announced yet and so we’re far from a determination as to whose lips the play calls will emerge from, but the guess here is Aranda and Roberts will work like the arrangement Jimbo Fisher and Darrell Dickey have at Texas A&M, where the head man calls plays while working in lock step with the coordinator.
The Boise State football team is the latest to see the beneficial side of the portal.
Earlier this month, Brock Miller entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. Two weeks later, the NC State linebacker announced on Twitter that he will be transferring into the Boise State football program.
As of yet, the Broncos have not announced Miller’s official addition to the roster.
Miller, a three-star 2016 signee, played in 31 games during his time with the Wolfpack. He started 13 of those appearances, including 11 in 2019.
This past season, his seven tackles for loss were tied for third on the team. He had 40 total tackles, which were good for eighth.
Miller is leaving the Wolfpack as a graduate transfer. Next season will be the Florida native’s final year of eligibility.
In December of 2017, Kukea Emmsley posted on Twitter that he dreamt of being a Boise State football player. A little over two years later, the dream is over. Or, it’s on its way to being over.
According to 247Sports.com, Emmsley has entered himself into the NCAA transfer database. The move to the portal by the redshirt defensive end would be the first step in leaving the Boise State football team. Emmsley could, though, pull his name and remain with the Broncos.
Conversely, the Boise State football program could pull his scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered the portal.
A four-star 2018 signee, Emmsley was rated as the No. 4 player regardless of position in the state of Hawaii. He was also the No. 25 outside linebacker in that class. Of the 25 recruits signed by Boise State football that year, only one on the defensive side of the ball, Chris Mitchell, was rated higher than Emmsley.
Despite that pedigree, Emmsley failed to live up to the pre-career billing.
As a true freshman in 2019, Emmsley took a redshirt. This past season, Emmsley made his Boise State debut in an Oct. 19 loss to BYU. As it turns out, that was Emmsley’s lone appearance.
Emmsley will likely have to sit out the 2020 season if he follows through on a transfer and moves to another FBS school. That would leave him with two years of eligibility beginning in 2021.