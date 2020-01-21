There is an update when it comes to the 2020 NFL Draft and early entrants.

Over the weekend, we noted that the unofficial count of early entrants for the 2020 NFL Draft was sitting at 111. Tuesday, the NFL released the official number: 115. Of those, 99 were granted special eligibility (players three years removed from high school) and 16 who have already graduated but have collegiate eligibility remaining.

While 115 is certainly a large number, it’s far from the record. Last year, a whopping 135 players left early for the 2019 NFL Draft, 32 of which had already graduated. In 2018, the number was 119.

Prior to 2018, the record was 98 who left for the 2014 draft. The next three years saw 84 (2015), 96 (2016) and 95 (2017) early entrants into the respective drafts.

The SEC, yet again, lost more than any other conferences, with 35 players from that conference leaving eligibility on the table. The Big Ten was a distant second with 21. With 13 apiece, the ACC and Pac-12 were the only other leagues in double digits.

Big 12, eight

Mountain West, seven

AAC, five

Conference USA, four

Independents, three

Sun Belt, one

The MAC was the only FBS conference to not lose a player early to the 2020 NFL Draft. Five of the early entrants came from a lower level of football.

As for individual schools, LSU lost the most with nine, followed by Alabama’s six and Georgia’s five. Iowa and Texas A&M both lost four apiece. With three, Boise State and Temple lost the most among Group of Five schools.