In December of 2017, Kukea Emmsley posted on Twitter that he dreamt of being a Boise State football player. A little over two years later, the dream is over. Or, it’s on its way to being over.
According to 247Sports.com, Emmsley has entered himself into the NCAA transfer database. The move to the portal by the redshirt defensive end would be the first step in leaving the Boise State football team. Emmsley could, though, pull his name and remain with the Broncos.
Conversely, the Boise State football program could pull his scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered the portal.
A four-star 2018 signee, Emmsley was rated as the No. 4 player regardless of position in the state of Hawaii. He was also the No. 25 outside linebacker in that class. Of the 25 recruits signed by Boise State football that year, only one on the defensive side of the ball, Chris Mitchell, was rated higher than Emmsley.
Despite that pedigree, Emmsley failed to live up to the pre-career billing.
As a true freshman in 2019, Emmsley took a redshirt. This past season, Emmsley made his Boise State debut in an Oct. 19 loss to BYU. As it turns out, that was Emmsley’s lone appearance.
Emmsley will likely have to sit out the 2020 season if he follows through on a transfer and moves to another FBS school. That would leave him with two years of eligibility beginning in 2021.