We don’t know yet who will be the head coach of the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors football team. We do, though, now who it won’t be.
In days after Nick Rolovich left to replace Mike Leach at Washington State, Robert Anae‘s name has been mentioned prominently as a potential successor. Tuesday, however, the Virginia offensive coordinator announced in a statement that he has withdrawn his name from consideration for the job as the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors head coach.
“After careful consideration, I am withdrawing my application for the University of Hawaii head football coach position,” the statement began. “I have been overwhelmed with the commitment by Coach [Bronco] Mendenhall and the leadership of [athletic director] Carla Williams. I am excited and energized to close out our recruiting class as we continue our quest for the conference championship.”
The 61-year-old Anae, who played his college football at BYU, was born in Hawaii and began his coaching career as a graduate assistant for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors football team. Anae just completed his fourth season as Virginia’s coordinator. He also coaches the team’s wide receivers.
With Anae out of the picture, Hawaii could stay in-house for its new head coach. Craig Stutzmann, UH’s quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator and Mark Banker, UH’s assistant head coach and linebackers coach, have been mentioned as possibilities. The offensive line coach at Syracuse, Mike Cavanaugh, has been floated as a possibility as well.
All you who were damn sure a Riley would be coaching in Dallas in 2020, come collect your winnings. SMU has announced Garrett Riley, Lincoln’s younger brother, as its new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
“I think he’s a really good fit,” head Mustang Sonny Dykes said of Riley. “He’s comfortable teaching our system of play, particularly in the passing game. One of the things that intrigued me about him was the success that Appalachian State had running the ball and the unique ways they did so.
“He also has a great history recruiting in this area. He knows the coaches and he knows the players. He even knew a lot of things about our current players when we sat down and talked.”
Riley coached running backs for Appalachian State in 2019 but did not join Eli Drinkwitz in the conga line from Boone to Mizzou. That’s despite Riley helping Mountaineer running back Darrynton Evans win Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year honors after registering 1,740 all-purpose yards and 20 rushing touchdowns. He’ll now have to help Shane Buechele improve upon a season in which he threw for nearly 4,000 yards and 34 touchdowns.
He’ll replace Rhett Lashlee, who left for a similar job at Miami.
Garrett started his career ahead of Lincoln, playing at Texas Tech whereas Lincoln just coached as an undergraduate. He then moved on to Stephen F. Austin before joining the coaching profession as an assistant in the Texas high school ranks. He worked under big brother at East Carolina before spending 2016-18 at Kansas.
In conjunction with the move, SMU has elevated offensive line coach AJ Ricker to co-offensive coordinator.
New Baylor head coach Dave Aranda is a defensive coordinator by trade, so his choice of defensive coordinator will be an interesting one. Will he call it himself or hand the reins to someone else, bursting a blood vessel all the while as he looks on as someone else has the audacity to handle his baby different from him?
According to multiple reports Tuesday, Aranda will hire Louisiana-Lafayette defensive coordinator Ron Roberts to serve in the same post in Waco.
Roberts helmed the Ragin’ Cajuns’ defense for the past two seasons, helping the club go 18-10. His 2019 defense led the Sun Belt in scoring (19.7 points per game) while ranking second in the league in total (371.8) and per play (5.45) defense.
More than his work in Lafayette, Aranda was impressed by his run as the head coach at Division II Delta State, a run that saw him go 47-16 with four Gulf South Conference titles from 2007-11. Working under his wing for that 2007 season was a young Aranda, who served as the Statesmen’s co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.
Roberts hasn’t been announced yet and so we’re far from a determination as to whose lips the play calls will emerge from, but the guess here is Aranda and Roberts will work like the arrangement Jimbo Fisher and Darrell Dickey have at Texas A&M, where the head man calls plays while working in lock step with the coordinator.
The Boise State football team is the latest to see the beneficial side of the portal.
Earlier this month, Brock Miller entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. Two weeks later, the NC State linebacker announced on Twitter that he will be transferring into the Boise State football program.
As of yet, the Broncos have not announced Miller’s official addition to the roster.
Miller, a three-star 2016 signee, played in 31 games during his time with the Wolfpack. He started 13 of those appearances, including 11 in 2019.
This past season, his seven tackles for loss were tied for third on the team. He had 40 total tackles, which were good for eighth.
Miller is leaving the Wolfpack as a graduate transfer. Next season will be the Florida native’s final year of eligibility.
In December of 2017, Kukea Emmsley posted on Twitter that he dreamt of being a Boise State football player. A little over two years later, the dream is over. Or, it’s on its way to being over.
According to 247Sports.com, Emmsley has entered himself into the NCAA transfer database. The move to the portal by the redshirt defensive end would be the first step in leaving the Boise State football team. Emmsley could, though, pull his name and remain with the Broncos.
Conversely, the Boise State football program could pull his scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered the portal.
A four-star 2018 signee, Emmsley was rated as the No. 4 player regardless of position in the state of Hawaii. He was also the No. 25 outside linebacker in that class. Of the 25 recruits signed by Boise State football that year, only one on the defensive side of the ball, Chris Mitchell, was rated higher than Emmsley.
Despite that pedigree, Emmsley failed to live up to the pre-career billing.
As a true freshman in 2019, Emmsley took a redshirt. This past season, Emmsley made his Boise State debut in an Oct. 19 loss to BYU. As it turns out, that was Emmsley’s lone appearance.
Emmsley will likely have to sit out the 2020 season if he follows through on a transfer and moves to another FBS school. That would leave him with two years of eligibility beginning in 2021.