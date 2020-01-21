The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors football program has afforded a wayward coach a means to return to the sidelines.
In the days after Nick Rolovich left to replace Mike Leach at Washington State, Robert Anae‘s name had been mentioned prominently as a potential successor. Tuesday, however, the Virginia offensive coordinator announced in a statement that he has withdrawn his name from consideration for the job as the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors football head coach.
Just prior to that, it was reported by The Athletic‘s Bruce Feldman that Todd Graham is getting consideration for the job. Very late Tuesday night, Hawaii confirmed that Graham has been hired as the school’s 24th head coach.
Graham will be introduced at a Wednesday afternoon press conference.
The 55-year-old Graham has been a head coach at four different FBS schools:
- Arizona State (2012-17)
- Pitt (2011)
- Tulsa (2007-10)
- Rice (2006)
Graham has posted a 95-61 record at those stops. His teams have played in 10 bowl games in 12 seasons, winning five of those postseason appearances. He’s also won three divisional titles.
After being fired by Arizona State in November of 2017, Graham has been out of coaching. He was mentioned as a candidate for the Kansas job that ultimately went to Les Miles.
Two weeks after losing an assistant, the Duke Blue Devils football program has filled the lone hole on David Cutcliffe‘s coaching staff.
Jan. 8, Jim Bridge abruptly resigned as Duke’s offensive line coach; two days later, it was announced that he had taken the same job at Memphis. Tuesday, Cutcliffe officially dipped into the veteran coaching ranks, hiring Greg Frey as Bridge’s replacement.
“We’re thrilled to have Coach Frey join our staff,” Cutcliffe said in a statement. “It isn’t often you have the opportunity to add an individual who, within the landscape of college football, played at the highest level, has coached at the highest level and comes with 20-plus years of experience on the sideline. Coach Frey’s coaching and mentoring abilities are inspiring, and he will have an immediate and positive impact on the young men in our program. We look forward to welcoming Greg, his wife Andrea and children into our football family.”
Frey has previously coached offensive lines at:
- Florida State, line coach (2018)
- Michigan, tackles/tight ends coach, running-game coordinator (2017)
- Indiana, line coach (2011-16)
- Michigan, line coach (2008-10)
- West Virginia, line coach (2007)
- USF, line coach (2000-06)
In 2017, Frey was the tackles/tight end coach as well as running-game coordinator at Michigan. Frey comes to Duke after a one-season stint (2019) at Florida as a quality control analyst.
“As you go through life and build your family and your career, who you surround yourself with becomes very important,” Frey said. “What attracted me so much to Duke University was the faith, the family and the football, as well as the way Coach Cutcliffe runs his program. As we move forward, we want to be at the forefront of building the culture and championship level play that Duke expects. I’m excited to get started and can’t wait to go.”
A talented new addition to the Virginia Tech football roster is officially official.
After playing in the first four games of the 2019 season at Rutgers, Raheem Blackshear, a team captain, opted to sideline himself for the remainder of the campaign in order to preserve a year of eligibility. Three months later, Blackshear indicated on Twitter that he has decided to leave RU and continue his playing career with the Virginia Tech football program.
Two weeks after that social media announcement, the Hokies confirmed via Twitter that the running back is signed, sealed and delivered.
In addition to Virginia Tech, Blackshear had also considered a transfer to Temple. A return to Rutgers for the back was in play as well.
It’s expected that Blackshear, a redshirt sophomore, will seek a waiver that would allow him to play immediately for the Hokies in 2020. If that appeal is denied, he would be left with one season of eligibility he could use in 2021.
A three-star 2017 signee, Blackshear ran for 238 yards as a true freshman. The next season, he led the Scarlet Knights in rushing with 586 yards.
Blackshear could also be a significant asset in the Hokies’ passing game.
In addition to being the leading rusher in 2018, Blackshear also led the team in receptions (44), receiving yards (367) and receiving touchdowns (two). Despite playing in just four games this past season, he was second on the Scarlet Knights with 29 receptions (the leader, Bo Melton, ended up with 30) and 310 yards (Melton had 427). His two receiving touchdowns were tied with Melton for the team lead as well.
The extended Mississippi State football family is morning the tragic loss of one of its own.
According to the Associated Press, De’Runnya Wilson was found unresponsive inside of a Birmingham, Ala., home Tuesday evening by a relative. The 25-year-old was subsequently pronounced dead of unknown causes.
The Birmingham Police Department, however, is investigating Wilson’s death as a homicide.
Wilson was a Mississippi State football player from 2013-15. Coming to the Bulldogs as a three-star wide receiver, Wilson, who had one minor off-field incident during his time in Starkville, totaled 1,936 yards and 22 touchdowns on 132 receptions. The touchdowns are second all-time at the school. In 2015, Wilson set career-highs in catches (60), yards (918) and touchdowns (10).
Following that 2015 season, Wilson, who was also Mr. Basketball in the state of Alabama as a high school senior, left his remaining eligibility on the table and entered the 2016 NFL Draft. Wilson went undrafted, and subsequently spent time on the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad. He was also attached to the Arena Football League’s Albany franchise.
On Twitter Tuesday evening, the Mississippi State football program mourned Wilson’s passing.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family,” the school tweeted. “Thanks for the many memories you gave us, “Bear.”
The Purdue Boilermakers football team is the latest to make an addition to its coaching staff.
Tuesday afternoon, Purdue confirmed the speculation that had surfaced over the past couple of days by announcing the hiring of Marty Biagi by Jeff Brohm. Biagi will serve as the Boilermakers’ special teams coordinator. According to the school, he’ll also hold an unspecified, as of yet, role as defensive assistant.
“Marty is one of the leading coaches and brightest minds in the area of special teams,” the Purdue Boilermakers football head coach said in a statement. “We are very excited to have him here.”
Biagi has spent the past three seasons as the special teams coordinator at North Texas. Twice, the school noted in its release, Biagi was a finalist for the FootballScoop.com Special Teams Coordinator of the Year.
From the school’s release:
The Mean Green scored six special teams touchdowns, blocked nine punts, four kicks and had 10 players recognized with All-Conference USA accolades during Biagi’s tenure. North Texas won nine games in both 2017 and 2018, appearing in the New Orleans Bowl and the New Mexico Bowl, respectively.
Biagi’s special teams unit at UNT finished in the top 20 in the Football Bowl Division in blocked kicks/punts all three seasons in Denton, tying for 11th in 2017 (4), for 19th in 2018 (3) and for sixth in 2019 (4).
One of those six special teams touchdowns came in a 2018 upset of Arkansas on a wild trick play during a punt return.
Prior to his time in Denton, Biagi was a special teams analyst at Notre Dame. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Arkansas.