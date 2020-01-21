The LSU Tigers football program represented the sport well in winning the 2019 national championship, and now they’re set to be well-represented when the next level crowns its Super Bowl champion as well.

Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs again overcame an early deficit to beat the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship game. In the NFC championship game, the San Francisco 49ers pummeled the Green Bay Packers to earn a berth opposite the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. That game will be played at the home of the Miami Hurricanes, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Feb. 2.

The 49ers, seeking their first Super Bowl win since 1994, have four former LSU football players currently listed on their official online roster*. The Chiefs, in search of their first title since 1969, have one former LSU football player on their Super Bowl roster. That total of five is tied for the most for a single school in this year’s game.

The number for LSU is matched by a pair of schools from the Big Ten — Iowa and Penn State — for the most players on Super Bowl rosters this year. Three former Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes play for the 49ers, two for the Chiefs.

Two SEC schools, Florida and Vanderbilt, each have four former players as part of the game, as does Stanford. Middle Tennessee State and San Diego State are two of a gaggle of schools with three players on teams playing in the game, which is the most of any Group of Five conference member.

Conference-wise, it was the SEC leading the way (again) with 32 players, followed by the Big Ten’s 22. The ACC (17), Pac-12 (16), Big 12 (12) and Conference USA (11) were the only other FBS leagues in double digits.

As for the other conferences?

Mountain West, nine

AAC, six

MAC, five

Sun Belt, four

Football independents accounted for six players. There were a total of 21 players who played at levels of football other than the FBS.

Below are all of the individual schools that will be represented on Super Sunday:

FIVE

Iowa

LSU

Penn State

FOUR

Florida

Stanford

Vanderbilt

THREE

Arizona

Auburn

Clemson

Kansas State

Middle Tennessee State

Mississippi State

Notre Dame

Ohio State

Oklahoma

Pittsburgh

San Diego State

South Carolina

TWO

Alabama

BYU

Central Michigan

Duke

FAU

Florida State

Georgia Southern

Michigan

Michigan State

NC State

Ole Miss

Oregon

Purdue

Southern Miss

Tennessee

Texas

Texas A&M

USF

Utah

Virginia

ONE

Air Force

Alabama A&M

Appalachian State

Arizona State

Arkansas

Baylor

Boston College

Bowling Green State

Buffalo

Cal

Cincinnati

Colorado

Colorado State

Colorado State-Pueblo

Eastern Illinois

Eastern Michigan

Eastern Washington

Georgia

Georgia Tech

Grand Valley State

Harvard

Hawaii

Illinois

Indiana

James Madison

Louisiana Tech

Louisiana

McGill (Canada)

Minnesota

Montana State

New Hampshire

New Mexico State

North Texas

Northern Illinois

Northern Iowa

Oklahoma State

Old Dominion

Oregon State

Princeton

Samford

San Diego

San Jose State

SMU

South Carolina State

TCU

Temple

Texas Tech

UConn

Utah State

Valdosta State

Villanova

Virginia Tech

Wagner

Washington

West Alabama

Western Illinois

Western Kentucky

Wyoming

(*Includes players on injured reserve, practice squad, etc.)