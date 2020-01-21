The extended Mississippi State football family is morning the tragic loss of one of its own.

According to the Associated Press, De’Runnya Wilson was found unresponsive inside of a Birmingham, Ala., home Tuesday evening by a relative. The 25-year-old was subsequently pronounced dead of unknown causes.

The Birmingham Police Department, however, is investigating Wilson’s death as a homicide.

Wilson was a Mississippi State football player from 2013-15. Coming to the Bulldogs as a three-star wide receiver, Wilson, who had one minor off-field incident during his time in Starkville, totaled 1,936 yards and 22 touchdowns on 132 receptions. The touchdowns are second all-time at the school. In 2015, Wilson set career-highs in catches (60), yards (918) and touchdowns (10).

Following that 2015 season, Wilson, who was also Mr. Basketball in the state of Alabama as a high school senior, left his remaining eligibility on the table and entered the 2016 NFL Draft. Wilson went undrafted, and subsequently spent time on the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad. He was also attached to the Arena Football League’s Albany franchise.

On Twitter Tuesday evening, the Mississippi State football program mourned Wilson’s passing.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family,” the school tweeted. “Thanks for the many memories you gave us, “Bear.”