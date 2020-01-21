Count the Penn State football program as the next FBS school facing a potential personnel loss.
First reported by the SEC Network‘s Cole Cubelic, defensive end Daniel Joseph has taken the first step in leaving the Penn State football team by entering his name into the NCAA transfer database. 247Sports.com subsequently confirmed the initial report.
Penn State DL Daniel Joseph has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
— Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) January 21, 2020
A four-star 2016 signee, Joseph was rated as the No. 12 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 3 player regardless of position in the state of Illinois.
Joseph took a redshirt as a true freshman. The next three seasons, Joseph appeared in 33 games. A dozen of those appearances came during the 2019 campaign.
In those three seasons, the defensive lineman was credited with 29 tackles, 5½ tackles for loss, five sacks, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
On the last depth chart of the 2019 season, Joseph was listed No. 3 behind starter Yetur Gross-Matos and backup Shane Simmons. Gross-Matos confirmed in early December that he will be leaving the Nittany Lions early for the 2020 NFL Draft.
Joseph is the second Nittany Lion to hit the portal this offseason. Earlier this month, offensive lineman Hunter Kelly entered his name into the transfer database. Both Kelly and Joseph will be leaving the Penn State football team as graduate transfers.