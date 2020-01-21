As we head deeper into the offseason, the USC Trojans football team has seen a prodigal son return.

In July of last year, USC released its updated media guide for the 2019 season. In it, Daniel Imatorbhebhe was listed as one of the 34 “squadmen lost” for the Trojans as they headed into the new campaign.

No specific reason for the fifth-year senior no longer being listed as part of the football program was given, although he has battled numerous injuries over the past couple of years. Monday, however, 247Sports.com reported that Imatorbhebhe has rejoined the USC Trojans football team. According to the site, Imatorbhebhe is already attending meetings with the rest of his teammates.

Whether the tight end will be permitted to play in 2020, though, technically remains up in the air. From the report:

It remains underdetermined whether Imatorbhebhe has been granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA, but according to bylaw 12.8.1.7.1.4, he is allowed to practice in spring until a decision has been made.

Based on his injury history, Imatorbhebhe should be close to a shoo-in for that sixth season.

Imatorbhebhe was held out of spring practice two years ago for what was described as a nagging hip injury, then missed the entire 2018 season for what was called an upper leg muscle injury. The year before, a hip flexor injury caused him to miss five games.

After beginning his collegiate playing career at Florida, Imatorbhebhe, a three-star 2015 signee, decided to transfer in May of that year and ultimately landed at USC a month later. He took a redshirt as a true freshman.

During his time with the Trojans, the 6-3, 240-pound tight end started nine of the 22 games in which he played, catching 25 passes for 394 yards and four touchdowns.