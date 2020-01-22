When it comes to the defensive side of the ball, the Auburn Tigers football program has ensured some continued coaching continuity. At least for now.

Earlier Wednesday, Auburn announced that defensive coordinator Kevin Steele has agreed to a new three-year contract. The new deal would keep Steele on The Plains through the 2022 season.

The financial particulars of the new pact have not yet been released. In 2019, the 61-year-old Steele took in $1.9 million in total pay according to USA Today‘s coaching salary database. That figure placed him third in the SEC and fourth nationally.

“Kevin has done a fantastic job with our defense the last four years making it one of the best in the country,” Auburn Tigers football head coach Gus Malzahn said in a statement. “This will provide great stability and leadership for our defense in the future. I’m appreciative of Kevin’s hard work.”

In December of 2015, Steele was hired as Auburn’s defensive coordinator. Prior to that, he held the same job at LSU.

From the school’s release:

During Steele’s tenure as defensive coordinator the last four years, Auburn’s defense has ranked in the top 20 nationally in scoring defense. Auburn is one of only five FBS programs to hold opponents under 20 points per game in each of the last four seasons.

This past season, Auburn was sixth in the SEC and 17th nationally in giving up 19.5 points per game. In total defense, the Tigers were seventh in the conference and 28th in the country as they allowed 337 yards per game.