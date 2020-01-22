Ex-Indiana OL Coy Cronk lands at Iowa as graduate transfer

Kirk Ferentz is not a regular dipping into the NCAA Transfer Portal but has landed one of the bigger gets of the 2020 cycle out of the database.
According to the Lafayette Journal & Courier, Indiana offensive tackle Coy Cronk will be making an intra-conference move to Iowa for the upcoming season. Cronk’s father confirmed the news to the paper on Wednesday morning.
The 6-foot-5, 325 pound Cronk looks to be a plug-and-play replacement for former Hawkeyes tackle Tristian Wirfs — who likely will wind up as an early first round pick in April’s NFL Draft.
While at Indiana, Cronk developed into one of the team’s best players right away and earned several All-American honors as a true freshman. He started 40 straight games for the Hoosiers from 2016-18 but was knocked out for the season after an ankle injury against UConn.
As a result, Cronk redshirted in 2019 after playing in just four games and will head to Iowa City as graduate transfer who is immediately eligible in 2020. Even if he doesn’t ultimately take Wirfs’ old spot at left tackle for Iowa, an already deep offensive line group for the Hawkeyes apparently just got even deeper thanks to a rare move inside the Big Ten.
Boise State’s biggest fight in Mountain West play may not come on the blue turf this year but in the courtroom.
The Broncos have surprisingly filed a lawsuit for breach of contract against their own conference in local district court over the league’s new TV deal with Fox Sports and CBS.
At the heart of the matter? MWC commissioner Craig Thompson told reporters in early January announcing the deal that Boise State’s sweetheart agreement to take an extra cut of broadcast revenue — originally part of a deal to remain the conference after briefly going to the Big East during realignment’s heyday — was ending. That was news to the Broncos, who were not too happy with such a change that they apparently never agreed to.
“Boise State’s decision to join the conference was predicated on a number of negotiated provisions, including the right to separately negotiate material terms of media rights relating to our home games,” the university said last week in a statement to the media. “This is stated in our conference agreement and cannot be changed by any vote of the membership or conflicting agreement. We will not support any change to this provision and are in the process of weighing our options to move forward.”
Those options naturally included a lawsuit and that’s just what we have now. Interestingly, based on the timing of things, that suit was filed just a few hours after the school issued their statement on Jan. 17. The university is demanding a jury trial on the matter and is seeking that the re-entry agreement signed in late 2012 with the conference be honored (worth over $1.8 million a year).
We’ll see what, if anything, ultimately comes out of this latest tiff between the MWC and Boise State but it certainly does threaten to loom large over the coming months before the new broadcast agreement goes into effect. The Broncos have had a difficult relationship with their peers in the league ever since they first departed (though never in reality) for the Big East many moons ago and then rejoined the conference.
Now that friction is making its way into the courtroom in a way that could lead to even more fireworks than a typical BSU football game features on a typical Saturday night.
Let’s hope for Zach Arnett’s sake that he was renting and didn’t end up buying in upstate New York.
A little less than two weeks after the former San Diego State defensive coordinator was hired at Syracuse in the same role, Arnett has changed his mind and accepted the same position at Mississippi State instead.
“I couldn’t pass up the chance to join an SEC program like Mississippi State,” Arnett said in a school release. “I am grateful to Coach Leach and [Director of Athletics] John Cohen for the opportunity to be a part of this first-class institution. Mississippi State has a history of great defenses. The staff Coach Leach has assembled is tremendous, and I can’t wait to get down there and get to work.”
Arnett is a longtime Rocky Long disciple dating back to their time at New Mexico when the former was a player. The latter eventually hired the former as a graduate assistant at San Diego State and promoted Arnett to linebackers coach in 2014 and eventually coordinator after Danny Gonzales left to become DC at Arizona State.
The Aztecs defense under Long and Arnett was annually one of the best in the Group of Five and the country overall for much of their time together. SDSU ranked third in scoring defense during the 2019 season and also forced 27 turnovers last year.
The hire comes after Mike Leach had previously discussed the Bulldogs job with Navy defensive coordinator Brian Newberry. He will stay in Annapolis for 2020 however as the Capital Gazette also reported on Wednesday that he signed a new contract to stay put with the Midshipmen.
While it probably isn’t too surprising to see Leach try to hire somebody familiar with the high seas, landing Arnett is still a quality choice for MSU. It should be fascinating to see what Mississippi State looks like this fall, from both the standpoint of their head coach in general and given the number of athletes on the roster running unique versions of both the Air Raid and 3-3-5 defense. We’ll have to find out just how good the Bulldogs will be but regardless the team should look a lot different from their SEC peers on the field going forward on both sides of the ball.
It didn’t take too long for Mick McCall to land another job and not surprisingly it comes at the program run by an old acquaintance.
The former Northwestern offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach was named on Wednesday as Iowa State’s new running backs coach for 2020 according to a release from the school.
“Mick will be a wonderful addition to our coaching staff,” Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell said in a statement. “Mick has had an outstanding career in coaching and his vast experience and knowledge of the game will certainly give our offensive staff room an added boost. Mick was one of my mentors when I began my career in the coaching profession and I have no doubt he will be a great fit for Iowa State football.”
McCall and Campbell both coached together at Bowling Green in the mid-2000’s when the former was helping the Falcons put up some big numbers in MAC play. Most recently he had spent 12 seasons in Evanston as OC for Pat Fitzgerald, turning in a number of impressive offenses over the years but ultimately being shown the door this offseason after the Wildcats took a massive step back and were one of the worst Power Five teams on that side of the ball.
The veteran assistant takes the place of Alex Golesh, who left the ISU staff to become offensive coordinator at UCF. Tom Manning remains the ‘Clones offensive coordinator while Joel Gordon stays put as QB coach/passing game coordinator after the arrival of McCall.
Iowa State opens the 2020 campaign with three straight home games this fall, including a pair of in-state opponents (Northern Iowa and Iowa) visiting Ames to kick off their season.
College hoops might be the focus for many along the eastern seaboard but planning can soon commence for the fall after the ACC released their full 2020 football schedule on Wednesday.
You can find the full composite ACC football schedule here or the team-by-team breakdown here.
“The accomplishments by our collective football programs over recent years has been remarkable and a compliment to our players, coaches and the leadership at our schools,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “As we look ahead, there’s no shortage of excitement and anticipation for what the 2020 season will bring. Once again, our fans will have an opportunity to watch all of our games across a variety of platforms, including ACC Network which continues to be successful in showcasing our schools and programs.”
On top of the usual ACC slate of divisional and crossover games, Notre Dame will once again be featured heavily on the schedules of league opponents as a result of the school’s annual agreement with the conference. All told there will be six matchups involving the Irish, including a neutral site game against Wake Forest at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte (Sept. 26). Notre Dame travels to both Pitt (Oct. 17) and Georgia Tech (Nov. 14) while Duke (Oct. 31), Clemson (Nov. 7) and Louisville (Nov. 21) will play in South Bend.
That game against the defending conference champ Tigers is particularly notable given the College Football Playoff implications it carries with Dabo Swinney’s group having a great shot at starting as the preseason No. 1 in 2020 and Brian Kelly likely fielding a top 15 (or higher) team.
Also interesting is the number of trips the ACC will make down to Atlanta for some big non-conference outings (which were obviously previously announced). Florida State will open the Mike Norvell era against West Virginia on Sept. 5 while Virginia plays SEC East champ Georgia on Labor Day. A week later, North Carolina plays Auburn as part of a very tough start to the season for Mack Brown and company with UCF and FCS powerhouse James Madison also on the docket.
We’ll see how it all sorts itself out come September but something says that for all the change that has gone on in the league, the end result of Clemson holding up the trophy probably isn’t going to change anytime soon.