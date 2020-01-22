Former Northwestern OC Mick McCall named RB coach at Iowa State

It didn’t take too long for Mick McCall to land another job and not surprisingly it comes at the program run by an old acquaintance.

The former Northwestern offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach was named on Wednesday as Iowa State’s new running backs coach for 2020 according to a release from the school.

“Mick will be a wonderful addition to our coaching staff,” Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell said in a statement. “Mick has had an outstanding career in coaching and his vast experience and knowledge of the game will certainly give our offensive staff room an added boost. Mick was one of my mentors when I began my career in the coaching profession and I have no doubt he will be a great fit for Iowa State football.”

McCall and Campbell both coached together at Bowling Green in the mid-2000’s when the former was helping the Falcons put up some big numbers in MAC play. Most recently he had spent 12 seasons in Evanston as OC for Pat Fitzgerald, turning in a number of impressive offenses over the years but ultimately being shown the door this offseason after the Wildcats took a massive step back and were one of the worst Power Five teams on that side of the ball.

The veteran assistant takes the place of Alex Golesh, who left the ISU staff to become offensive coordinator at UCF. Tom Manning remains the ‘Clones offensive coordinator while Joel Gordon stays put as QB coach/passing game coordinator after the arrival of McCall.

Iowa State opens the 2020 campaign with three straight home games this fall, including a pair of in-state opponents (Northern Iowa and Iowa) visiting Ames to kick off their season.