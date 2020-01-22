Getty Images

Former Northwestern OC Mick McCall named RB coach at Iowa State

By Bryan Fischer Jan 22, 2020
It didn’t take too long for Mick McCall to land another job and not surprisingly it comes at the program run by an old acquaintance.

The former Northwestern offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach was named on Wednesday as Iowa State’s new running backs coach for 2020 according to a release from the school.

“Mick will be a wonderful addition to our coaching staff,” Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell said in a statement. “Mick has had an outstanding career in coaching and his vast experience and knowledge of the game will certainly give our offensive staff room an added boost. Mick was one of my mentors when I began my career in the coaching profession and I have no doubt he will be a great fit for Iowa State football.”

McCall and Campbell both coached together at Bowling Green in the mid-2000’s when the former was helping the Falcons put up some big numbers in MAC play. Most recently he had spent 12 seasons in Evanston as OC for Pat Fitzgerald, turning in a number of impressive offenses over the years but ultimately being shown the door this offseason after the Wildcats took a massive step back and were one of the worst Power Five teams on that side of the ball.

The veteran assistant takes the place of Alex Golesh, who left the ISU staff to become offensive coordinator at UCF. Tom Manning remains the ‘Clones offensive coordinator while Joel Gordon stays put as QB coach/passing game coordinator after the arrival of McCall.

Iowa State opens the 2020 campaign with three straight home games this fall, including a pair of in-state opponents (Northern Iowa and Iowa) visiting Ames to kick off their season.

ACC announces full 2020 football schedule


By Bryan Fischer Jan 22, 2020
College hoops might be the focus for many along the eastern seaboard but planning can soon commence for the fall after the ACC released their full 2020 football schedule on Wednesday.

You can find the full composite ACC football schedule here or the team-by-team breakdown here.

“The accomplishments by our collective football programs over recent years has been remarkable and a compliment to our players, coaches and the leadership at our schools,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “As we look ahead, there’s no shortage of excitement and anticipation for what the 2020 season will bring. Once again, our fans will have an opportunity to watch all of our games across a variety of platforms, including ACC Network which continues to be successful in showcasing our schools and programs.”

On top of the usual ACC slate of divisional and crossover games, Notre Dame will once again be featured heavily on the schedules of league opponents as a result of the school’s annual agreement with the conference. All told there will be six matchups involving the Irish, including a neutral site game against Wake Forest at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte (Sept. 26).  Notre Dame travels to both Pitt (Oct. 17) and Georgia Tech (Nov. 14) while Duke (Oct. 31), Clemson (Nov. 7) and Louisville (Nov. 21) will play in South Bend.

That game against the defending conference champ Tigers is particularly notable given the College Football Playoff implications it carries with Dabo Swinney’s group having a great shot at starting as the preseason No. 1 in 2020 and Brian Kelly likely fielding a top 15 (or higher) team.

Also interesting is the number of trips the ACC will make down to Atlanta for some big non-conference outings (which were obviously previously announced). Florida State will open the Mike Norvell era against West Virginia on Sept. 5 while Virginia plays SEC East champ Georgia on Labor Day. A week later, North Carolina plays Auburn as part of a very tough start to the season for Mack Brown and company with UCF and FCS powerhouse James Madison also on the docket.

We’ll see how it all sorts itself out come September but something says that for all the change that has gone on in the league, the end result of Clemson holding up the trophy probably isn’t going to change anytime soon.

College Football Playoff names three new Selection Committee members


By Bryan Fischer Jan 22, 2020
The College Football Playoff has three new names to throw into the fire.

The CFP announced on Wednesday that Wyoming AD Tom Burman, Colorado AD Rick George and former Penn State player John Urschel were named to the Selection Committee with three year terms.

Tom, Rick and John each bring an exciting breadth of experiences and expertise to the committee,” Executive Director Bill Hancock said in a statement. “All three will continue the CFP tradition of committee members with high integrity and passion for the sport of college football.”

The group replaces former Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer, university president Chris Howard and Oregon AD Rob Mullens on the committee after their terms expired with the conclusion of the group’s duties in December. Mullens, who was the face of the organization as chairman and responsible for media briefings on the weekly CFP rankings, will turn the baton over to Iowa AD Gary Barta.

“We are delighted that Gary will serve as chair,” Hancock added. “He was a valuable member of the committee last year and he will be a good leader inside the room and a good spokesperson to let folks know what the committee did and why.”

“I had a terrific experience my first year on the committee,” Barta said. “I have so much respect for the other committee members, and for Bill Hancock and the CFP staff. I’m honored to be asked to serve as committee chair and look forward to working with this group again in 2020.”

Barta replaced Ohio State AD Gene Smith on the 13-person committee prior to the 2019 season after the latter stepped down early due to a controversial decision the year before.

The new crop of recruits represent several interesting choices for the select few that are responsible for picking the four teams for the Playoff. Burman is the second Group of Five athletic director on the committee while Urschel is the youngest member (28) by a wide margin. He also might be the smartest as well, having won the William V. Campbell Trophy (i.e. the “academic Heisman) as a player for the Nittany Lions while also wrapping his NFL career up early in 2017 to pursue a Ph.D at MIT.

It will be interesting to see what, if anything, changes in terms of the decision making with regards to the final four and CFP top 25 overall in the coming years with these three new faces on board. Either way, fans should at least get to know Barta quite well as he will be tasked with explaining the rationale behind many of the decisions to the public starting this fall.

Pair of Texas defensive tackles cannonball into Ye Olde Portal

Texas Longhorns football

By John Taylor Jan 22, 2020
Texas Longhorns football, you’re in the batter’s box in the latest round of “Who’s Next to Lose a Player to Portaling?

According to 247Sports.com, a pair of defensive tackles, D’Andre Christmas-Giles and Gerald Wilbon, are set to transfer from UT.  A Texas Longhorns football official has since confirmed that both players are now listed in the NCAA transfer database.

Christmas-Giles and Wilbon (pictured) will be leaving Austin as graduate transfers, allowing them to play immediately this coming season.

Both players came to the Longhorns as members of the Class of 2016.  Christmas-Giles was a four-star signee, rated as the No. 35 tackle in the country and the No. 21 player regardless of position in the state of Louisiana.  Wilbon was a three-star signee who was the No. 36 player from the same state.

Christmas-Giles wound up playing in 20 games for the Longhorns.  Just one of those appearances came this past season.  He was credited with six tackles and a fumble recovery.

Wilbon, meanwhile, appeared in 36 games, starting one of those contests his true freshman season.  The 2018 second-team Academic All-Big 12 lineman has been credited with 19 tackles and a fumble recovery.

The 2020 season will be the final year of eligibility for both players.  Because each of them played in fewer than four games in 2019, they were able to preserve a season of eligibility.

247Sports.com notes that Wilbon and Christmas-Giles are the sixth and seventh scholarship Texas Longhorns football players to enter the transfer portal this cycle. The others are wide receiver Jordan Pouncey (HERE), offensive tackle JP Urquidez (HERE), offensive tackle Javonne Shepherd (HERE), linebacker Caleb Johnson (HERE) and defensive back Donovan Duvernay (HERE).

Pouncey has since officially moved on, announcing his transfer to Florida on the same day his four-star 2020 defensive back brother committed to the Gators.

WR Tyrell Alexander set to transfer from Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State football

By John Taylor Jan 22, 2020
The portal carousel continues to spin, with an Oklahoma State football player the latest to hop on.

On Twitter Tuesday, Tyrell Alexander announced that he has decided to transfer from the Oklahoma State football team and “reopen my recruitment process.” The wide receiver would be leaving Stillwater as a graduate transfer fro his final season of eligibility.

“I want to thank Oklahoma State University for giving me this amazing opportunity to spend my last four years here,” Alexander wrote. “I have appreciated every moment since Day One.”

Alexander came to the Oklahoma State football team as a three-star signee in 2016.  He took a redshirt for his true freshman season.  In 2018, he switched from receiver to cornerback before moving back to receiver.

All told, Alexander played in 29 games during his time with the Cowboys.  10 of those appearances came this past season.

Most of his action came on special teams, although Alexander did catch two passes for 68 yards in his career.  Both of those receptions came in 2017.

According to SBNation, “Alexander is now the 10th OSU player to transfer and the second receiver, joining Patrick McKaufman.” Tight end Grayson Boomer was another of those transfers.