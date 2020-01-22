One of the best names in the sport, and a Marshall Thundering Herd football player to boot, is the latest to hit the portal.

Over the weekend, Obi Obialo announced on his personal Twitter account that he has decided to place his name into the NCAA transfer database. The move is normally the first step in a departure, although the wide receiver could always return to the Marshall Thundering Herd football team.

“I want to thank all of the coaches and staff at Marshall for the opportunity to grow into the person and player I am today,” Obialo wrote.

Obialo also confirmed in the same post that he will be leaving the Herd as a graduate transfer. The 2020 season will serve as his final season of collegiate eligibility.

I want to thank all the coaches and staff at Marshall for the opportunity to grow into the person and player I am today, but I have decided to Graduate Transfer and play my final year at another university. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/sGkCuIgfXN — Obi (@DoubleOLeven) January 17, 2020

Obialo actually began his playing career at Oklahoma State as a three-star 2016 signee who was originally a walk-on. In May of 2017, Obialo opted to transfer from OSU. A month later, he moved on to Marshall.

In 2017 and 2018, Obialo started 16 games for the Thundering Herd, including all 13 in the latter season. In that 2018 season, Obialo was second on the team in receptions (42), receiving yards (505) and receiving touchdowns (four).

A foot injury sidelined Obialo for all but one game this past season. In that limited action, he caught 18 passes for 244 yards.

Because he played in just the four games, that will allow Obialo to take a redshirt for the 2019 season. The move also preserved a year of eligibility that he will presumably use elsewhere.