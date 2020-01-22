One of the best names in the sport, and a Marshall Thundering Herd football player to boot, is the latest to hit the portal.
Over the weekend, Obi Obialo announced on his personal Twitter account that he has decided to place his name into the NCAA transfer database. The move is normally the first step in a departure, although the wide receiver could always return to the Marshall Thundering Herd football team.
“I want to thank all of the coaches and staff at Marshall for the opportunity to grow into the person and player I am today,” Obialo wrote.
Obialo also confirmed in the same post that he will be leaving the Herd as a graduate transfer. The 2020 season will serve as his final season of collegiate eligibility.
Obialo actually began his playing career at Oklahoma State as a three-star 2016 signee who was originally a walk-on. In May of 2017, Obialo opted to transfer from OSU. A month later, he moved on to Marshall.
In 2017 and 2018, Obialo started 16 games for the Thundering Herd, including all 13 in the latter season. In that 2018 season, Obialo was second on the team in receptions (42), receiving yards (505) and receiving touchdowns (four).
A foot injury sidelined Obialo for all but one game this past season. In that limited action, he caught 18 passes for 244 yards.
Because he played in just the four games, that will allow Obialo to take a redshirt for the 2019 season. The move also preserved a year of eligibility that he will presumably use elsewhere.
A familiar face has returned to the Louisville football coaching family.
In a release, Louisville announced that ACC Coach of the Year Scott Satterfield has hired Derek Nicholson to his staff as inside linebackers coach. Nicholson will take over the void left by Dale Jones‘ departure for the defensive coordinator job at Appalachian State.
“Derek has an infectious personality that will blend well within our staff,” the Louisville football head coach said in a statement. “He will bring great energy to our program and is an excellent recruiter. He has shown that he’s a great teacher of defensive football and will be a great addition to our defensive staff.”
This will be Nicholson’s second stint with the Louisville football team. In 2014, Nicholson coached the Cardinals’ outside linebackers and defensive ends.
In between his time at the UofL, Nicholson spent four years at Southern Miss. The first two he coached the defensive line. He was the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach the past two seasons.
Nicholson played his college football at Florida State.
“I’d like to thank Scott Satterfield, Bryan Brown, Cort Dennison and the rest of the Louisville football program for this amazing opportunity,” Nicholson said. “My family and I are extremely excited to be back at Louisville and in the Atlantic Coast Conference. I look forward to working with the coaching staff and coaching the inside linebackers. There is something special is brewing in Louisville and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”
The lone hole on Mike Locksley‘s Maryland Terrapins football staff has been filled.
In late December, John Papuchis left the Maryland Terrapins football program to take a job with Mike Norvell at Florida State. Exactly four weeks later, Locksley has landed Papuchis’ replacement, with the addition of George Helow officially announced by the school.
Helow will serve as Maryland’s special teams coordinator. He’ll also coach the Terps’ inside linebackers.
Helow spent the past four seasons at Colorado State. The first two were as a defensive quality control coach and graduate assistant. The last two were spent as safeties coach.
The 2018-19 seasons were Helow’s first as an on-field assistant at the collegiate level.
In addition to the Mountain West Conference school, he has also been a football staffer at:
- Georgia, defensive quality control assistant (2014-15)
- Florida State, defensive graduate assistant (2013)
- Alabama, defensive intern (2012)
Helow played his college football at Ole Miss from 2006-10. Most of his action during his 38 games played came on special teams.
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors football program has afforded a wayward coach a means to return to the sidelines.
In the days after Nick Rolovich left to replace Mike Leach at Washington State, Robert Anae‘s name had been mentioned prominently as a potential successor. Tuesday, however, the Virginia offensive coordinator announced in a statement that he has withdrawn his name from consideration for the job as the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors football head coach.
Just prior to that, it was reported by The Athletic‘s Bruce Feldman that Todd Graham is getting consideration for the job. Very late Tuesday night, Hawaii confirmed that Graham has been hired as the school’s 24th head coach.
Graham will be introduced at a Wednesday afternoon press conference.
The 55-year-old Graham has been a head coach at four different FBS schools:
- Arizona State (2012-17)
- Pitt (2011)
- Tulsa (2007-10)
- Rice (2006)
Graham has posted a 95-61 record at those stops. His teams have played in 10 bowl games in 12 seasons, winning five of those postseason appearances. He’s also won three divisional titles.
After being fired by Arizona State in November of 2017, Graham has been out of coaching. He was mentioned as a candidate for the Kansas job that ultimately went to Les Miles.
Two weeks after losing an assistant, the Duke Blue Devils football program has filled the lone hole on David Cutcliffe‘s coaching staff.
Jan. 8, Jim Bridge abruptly resigned as Duke’s offensive line coach; two days later, it was announced that he had taken the same job at Memphis. Tuesday, Cutcliffe officially dipped into the veteran coaching ranks, hiring Greg Frey as Bridge’s replacement.
“We’re thrilled to have Coach Frey join our staff,” Cutcliffe said in a statement. “It isn’t often you have the opportunity to add an individual who, within the landscape of college football, played at the highest level, has coached at the highest level and comes with 20-plus years of experience on the sideline. Coach Frey’s coaching and mentoring abilities are inspiring, and he will have an immediate and positive impact on the young men in our program. We look forward to welcoming Greg, his wife Andrea and children into our football family.”
Frey has previously coached offensive lines at:
- Florida State, line coach (2018)
- Michigan, tackles/tight ends coach, running-game coordinator (2017)
- Indiana, line coach (2011-16)
- Michigan, line coach (2008-10)
- West Virginia, line coach (2007)
- USF, line coach (2000-06)
In 2017, Frey was the tackles/tight end coach as well as running-game coordinator at Michigan. Frey comes to Duke after a one-season stint (2019) at Florida as a quality control analyst.
“As you go through life and build your family and your career, who you surround yourself with becomes very important,” Frey said. “What attracted me so much to Duke University was the faith, the family and the football, as well as the way Coach Cutcliffe runs his program. As we move forward, we want to be at the forefront of building the culture and championship level play that Duke expects. I’m excited to get started and can’t wait to go.”