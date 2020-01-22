Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The lone hole on Mike Locksley‘s Maryland Terrapins football staff has been filled.

In late December, John Papuchis left the Maryland Terrapins football program to take a job with Mike Norvell at Florida State. Exactly four weeks later, Locksley has landed Papuchis’ replacement, with the addition of George Helow officially announced by the school.

Helow will serve as Maryland’s special teams coordinator. He’ll also coach the Terps’ inside linebackers.

Helow spent the past four seasons at Colorado State. The first two were as a defensive quality control coach and graduate assistant. The last two were spent as safeties coach.

The 2018-19 seasons were Helow’s first as an on-field assistant at the collegiate level.

In addition to the Mountain West Conference school, he has also been a football staffer at:

Georgia, defensive quality control assistant (2014-15)

Florida State, defensive graduate assistant (2013)

Alabama, defensive intern (2012)

Helow played his college football at Ole Miss from 2006-10. Most of his action during his 38 games played came on special teams.