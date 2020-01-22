The personnel roll on which the Miami Hurricanes football program has been on is showing no signs of abatement.

After some initial uncertainty, Houston quarterback D’Eriq King announced Monday that he will be transferring to the Miami Hurricanes football team. Not long after, AAC Defensive Player of the Year Quincy Roche announced that he will be doing the same. Hell, even the Florida International kicker who taunted Miami after beating them joined the Hurricanes.

A day after King and Roche hopped aboard, so did Keyshawn Smith — although his addition comes with a bit of a twist.

Writing “[m]y dream school is the University of Miami,” the Class of 2020 wide receiver announced on Twitter that he is committing to The U. The twist comes in the fact that Smith had signed his National Letter of Intent with Washington State during the Early Signing Period last month.

Because Mike Leach subsequently left Wazzu to take the Mississippi State job, however, Smith’s old school released him from his NLI so he could join his new school.

“From the West Coast to the East Coast, I am ready to get it going in the 305!” Lewis wrote. “Let’s do this!

“Special thanks to everyone that supported me through this very long process.”

Smith is expected to enroll in classes at U-M this week. That will allow him to participate in spring practice with his new Miami Hurricanes football teammates.

A three-star prospect, Smith was rated as the No. 152 receiver in the country and the No. 84 player in the state of California regardless of position. Smith would be the third receiver added by the Hurricanes this cycle, the others being four-star recruits in Michael Redding III and Dazalin Worsham. The former is the No. 28 player at the position, the latter No. 57.