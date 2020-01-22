The portal carousel continues to spin, with an Oklahoma State football player the latest to hop on.
On Twitter Tuesday, Tyrell Alexander announced that he has decided to transfer from the Oklahoma State football team and “reopen my recruitment process.” The wide receiver would be leaving Stillwater as a graduate transfer fro his final season of eligibility.
“I want to thank Oklahoma State University for giving me this amazing opportunity to spend my last four years here,” Alexander wrote. “I have appreciated every moment since Day One.”
Cowboy Out🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/MA4v2wlJBD
— Ty^^ (@T_Real07) January 21, 2020
Alexander came to the Oklahoma State football team as a three-star signee in 2016. He took a redshirt for his true freshman season. In 2018, he switched from receiver to cornerback before moving back to receiver.
All told, Alexander played in 29 games during his time with the Cowboys. 10 of those appearances came this past season.
Most of his action came on special teams, although Alexander did catch two passes for 68 yards in his career. Both of those receptions came in 2017.
According to SBNation, “Alexander is now the 10th OSU player to transfer and the second receiver, joining Patrick McKaufman.” Tight end Grayson Boomer was another of those transfers.