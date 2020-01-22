Oklahoma State football
WR Tyrell Alexander set to transfer from Oklahoma State

By John TaylorJan 22, 2020, 10:35 AM EST
The portal carousel continues to spin, with an Oklahoma State football player the latest to hop on.

On Twitter Tuesday, Tyrell Alexander announced that he has decided to transfer from the Oklahoma State football team and “reopen my recruitment process.” The wide receiver would be leaving Stillwater as a graduate transfer fro his final season of eligibility.

“I want to thank Oklahoma State University for giving me this amazing opportunity to spend my last four years here,” Alexander wrote. “I have appreciated every moment since Day One.”

Alexander came to the Oklahoma State football team as a three-star signee in 2016.  He took a redshirt for his true freshman season.  In 2018, he switched from receiver to cornerback before moving back to receiver.

All told, Alexander played in 29 games during his time with the Cowboys.  10 of those appearances came this past season.

Most of his action came on special teams, although Alexander did catch two passes for 68 yards in his career.  Both of those receptions came in 2017.

According to SBNation, “Alexander is now the 10th OSU player to transfer and the second receiver, joining Patrick McKaufman.” Tight end Grayson Boomer was another of those transfers.

College Football Playoff names three new Selection Committee members

By Bryan FischerJan 22, 2020, 1:18 PM EST
The College Football Playoff has three new names to throw into the fire.

The CFP announced on Wednesday that Wyoming AD Tom Burman, Colorado AD Rick George and former Penn State player John Urschel were named to the Selection Committee with three year terms.

Tom, Rick and John each bring an exciting breadth of experiences and expertise to the committee,” Executive Director Bill Hancock said in a statement. “All three will continue the CFP tradition of committee members with high integrity and passion for the sport of college football.”

The group replaces former Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer, university president Chris Howard and Oregon AD Rob Mullens on the committee after their terms expired with the conclusion of the group’s duties in December. Mullens, who was the face of the organization as chairman and responsible for media briefings on the weekly CFP rankings, will turn the baton over to Iowa AD Gary Barta.

“We are delighted that Gary will serve as chair,” Hancock added. “He was a valuable member of the committee last year and he will be a good leader inside the room and a good spokesperson to let folks know what the committee did and why.”

“I had a terrific experience my first year on the committee,” Barta said. “I have so much respect for the other committee members, and for Bill Hancock and the CFP staff. I’m honored to be asked to serve as committee chair and look forward to working with this group again in 2020.”

Barta replaced Ohio State AD Gene Smith on the 13-person committee prior to the 2019 season after the latter stepped down early due to a controversial decision the year before.

The new crop of recruits represent several interesting choices for the select few that are responsible for picking the four teams for the Playoff. Burman is the second Group of Five athletic director on the committee while Urschel is the youngest member (28) by a wide margin. He also might be the smartest as well, having won the William V. Campbell Trophy (i.e. the “academic Heisman) as a player for the Nittany Lions while also wrapping his NFL career up early in 2017 to pursue a Ph.D at MIT.

It will be interesting to see what, if anything, changes in terms of the decision making with regards to the final four and CFP top 25 overall in the coming years with these three new faces on board. Either way, fans should at least get to know Barta quite well as he will be tasked with explaining the rationale behind many of the decisions to the public starting this fall.

Pair of Texas defensive tackles cannonball into Ye Olde Portal

Texas Longhorns football
By John TaylorJan 22, 2020, 12:12 PM EST
Texas Longhorns football, you’re in the batter’s box in the latest round of “Who’s Next to Lose a Player to Portaling?

According to 247Sports.com, a pair of defensive tackles, D’Andre Christmas-Giles and Gerald Wilbon, are set to transfer from UT.  A Texas Longhorns football official has since confirmed that both players are now listed in the NCAA transfer database.

Christmas-Giles and Wilbon (pictured) will be leaving Austin as graduate transfers, allowing them to play immediately this coming season.

Both players came to the Longhorns as members of the Class of 2016.  Christmas-Giles was a four-star signee, rated as the No. 35 tackle in the country and the No. 21 player regardless of position in the state of Louisiana.  Wilbon was a three-star signee who was the No. 36 player from the same state.

Christmas-Giles wound up playing in 20 games for the Longhorns.  Just one of those appearances came this past season.  He was credited with six tackles and a fumble recovery.

Wilbon, meanwhile, appeared in 36 games, starting one of those contests his true freshman season.  The 2018 second-team Academic All-Big 12 lineman has been credited with 19 tackles and a fumble recovery.

The 2020 season will be the final year of eligibility for both players.  Because each of them played in fewer than four games in 2019, they were able to preserve a season of eligibility.

247Sports.com notes that Wilbon and Christmas-Giles are the sixth and seventh scholarship Texas Longhorns football players to enter the transfer portal this cycle. The others are wide receiver Jordan Pouncey (HERE), offensive tackle JP Urquidez (HERE), offensive tackle Javonne Shepherd (HERE), linebacker Caleb Johnson (HERE) and defensive back Donovan Duvernay (HERE).

Pouncey has since officially moved on, announcing his transfer to Florida on the same day his four-star 2020 defensive back brother committed to the Gators.

Miami lands commitment from three-star 2020 Washington State signee Keyshawn Smith

Miami Hurricanes football
By John TaylorJan 22, 2020, 8:58 AM EST
The personnel roll on which the Miami Hurricanes football program has been on is showing no signs of abatement.

After some initial uncertainty, Houston quarterback D’Eriq King announced Monday that he will be transferring to the Miami Hurricanes football team.  Not long after, AAC Defensive Player of the Year Quincy Roche announced that he will be doing the same.  Hell, even the Florida International kicker who taunted Miami after beating them joined the Hurricanes.

A day after King and Roche hopped aboard, so did Keyshawn Smith — although his addition comes with a bit of a twist.

Writing “[m]y dream school is the University of Miami,” the Class of 2020 wide receiver announced on Twitter that he is committing to The U.  The twist comes in the fact that Smith had signed his National Letter of Intent with Washington State during the Early Signing Period last month.

Because Mike Leach subsequently left Wazzu to take the Mississippi State job, however, Smith’s old school released him from his NLI so he could join his new school.

“From the West Coast to the East Coast, I am ready to get it going in the 305!” Lewis wrote. “Let’s do this!

“Special thanks to everyone that supported me through this very long process.”

Smith is expected to enroll in classes at U-M this week.  That will allow him to participate in spring practice with his new Miami Hurricanes football teammates.

A three-star prospect, Smith was rated as the No. 152 receiver in the country and the No. 84 player in the state of California regardless of position.  Smith would be the third receiver added by the Hurricanes this cycle, the others being four-star recruits in Michael Redding III and Dazalin Worsham.  The former is the No. 28 player at the position, the latter No. 57.

Third NC State football player this month hits the portal

NC State football
By John TaylorJan 22, 2020, 7:37 AM EST
Who does this NC State football team think it is, Clemson?

Citing an unnamed source, 247Sports.com has reported that defensive lineman Joseph Boletepeli (pictured, No. 99) has entered the NCAA transfer database.  The website did note that “Boletepeli is still on the active roster for the Wolfpack and can still return to the program despite entering the portal.”

No specific reason for the decision was given, although playing time certainly played a role.

A three-star member of the Class of 2018 for NC State football, Boletepeli was rated as the No. 27 player regardless of position in the state of North Carolina.  During his two seasons with the Wolfpack, Boletepeli played in seven games.  Four of those appearances came this past season.

Boletepeli started the first two games of his true freshman campaign.  This season, Boletepeli was a No. 2 defensive end who ultimately dropped further down on the depth chart.

Barring something unexpected, Boletepeli will have to sit out the 2020 season if he moves on to another FBS school.  That would then leave him with two years of eligibility he could begin using in 2021.

Boletepeli is the third NC State football player to enter the portal this month.  Jan. 7, linebacker Brock Miller announced on Twitter that he was leaving as a graduate transfer.  A week later, defensive end Jeffrey Gunter was reported to be making the same move.

Over the weekend, Miller announced that he would be transferring to Boise State.