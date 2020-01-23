The Auburn Tigers football program is the latest school responsible for raising the bar on assistant coach pay.

Wednesday night, Auburn announced that defensive coordinator Kevin Steele has agreed to a new three-year contract. The new deal would keep Steele on The Plains through the 2022 season. Left unsaid by the Auburn Tigers football program were the financial particulars of the new agreement.

Thursday morning, however, Chris Low of ESPN.com reported that Steele’s deal will average $2.5 million annually. Steele earned $1.9 million for the 2019 season.

Last year, LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda was the highest-paid assistant in college football at $2.5 million. Aranda, though, left LSU to take the head job at Baylor earlier this month. That means that, at the moment, Steele would be the highest-paid assistant in the sport. Two other defensive coordinators, Clemson’s Brent Venables ($2.2 million) and Texas A&M’s Mike Elko ($2.1 million), are the only other assistants above $2 million annually.

In December of 2015, Steele was hired as Auburn’s defensive coordinator. Prior to that, he held the same job at LSU.

This past season, the Auburn Tigers football defense was sixth in the SEC and 17th nationally in giving up 19.5 points per game. In total defense, the Tigers were seventh in the conference and 28th in the country as they allowed 337 yards per game.