Like Stanford, the Boston College football program is on the receiving end of a positive portal flip.

Earlier this month, Kobay White entered his name into the NCAA transfer database, signaling his intent to move on from the Boston College football team. As we continuously note, players are permitted to pull their name from the portal at any point and remain with their original school.

Apparently, that will be the case with White as it’s now being reported that the wide receiver has withdrawn his name from the database. Such a move is an indication that White will return to the Eagles, although that hasn’t yet been confirmed.

Boston College wide receiver Kobay White has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal, per a source, which indicates he'll return to the Eagles. White led BC with 29 catches and 5 TDs last season. https://t.co/rqCuuiWZ3y — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 22, 2020

White came to the Boston College football team as a three-star 2016 signee. Only one offensive player in the Eagles’ class that year, quarterback Anthony Brown, was rated higher than White. Brown, incidentally, entered the portal last month.

This past season, White led Boston College with 29 receptions and five receiving touchdowns. His 460 receiving yards were second on the team as well. In 2018, he was the Eagles’ leader in both catches and yards.

For his career, the Pennsylvania native has totaled 1,409 yards and 10 touchdowns on 96 receptions.