The Kentucky Wildcats football program is the latest beneficiary of the NCAA’s never-ending benevolence and I almost finished typing that sentence with a straight face.

On his personal Twitter account Wednesday, Phil Hoskins confirmed that he has been granted a sixth season of eligibility from The Association. The defensive tackle will graduate from the university in May, but still intends to play for the Kentucky Wildcats football program in 2020.

“Being injured has been very frustrating and draining,” Hoskins wrote. “I can’t wait to get back on the field this fall with my brothers.”

An academic suspension sidelined Hoskins for the first two games of the 2019 season. His first game back from that suspension, a knee injury suffered in the pregame of that contest ultimately sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Hoskins spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at the junior-college level. He signed with the Kentucky Wildcats football program in 2017 and played in seven games that year.

In 2018, Hoskins played in all 13 games. He was credited with 21 tackles, 3½ tackles for loss and three sacks.

Prior to the academic issue that ultimately morphed into an injury one, Hoskins had been slated for a significant role in UK’s defense in 2019. While that didn’t happen, Mark Stoops was already looking ahead to Hoskins potentially returning in 2020.

“If that happened, it would be pretty good for us,” the Kentucky Wildcats football head coach said in November of last year. “We spent some time in the last week, just with recruiting and looking at our roster … they’re all players. They all help, whether it’s on special teams or in the two-deep (depth chart). That kind of excites me, especially if you get the opportunity to get a guy like Phil back.”