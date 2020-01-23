Congratulations, Nebraska Cornhuskers football. You’re the latest subject of a portal post.

On his personal Twitter account Wednesday, Pernell Jefferson announced that he has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. If he opts to leave the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team, he would do so as a graduate transfer. 2020 would be his final season of eligibility.

“First off, I’d like to thank the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the opportunity to play football and obtain an education from this prestigious university,” the linebacker wrote. “Sometimes in life you need to move on to new opportunities.”

Jefferson was a three-star 2016 signee. According to the Omaha World-Herald, Jefferson’s departure leaves the Huskers with eight scholarship outside linebackers.

The move by Jefferson into the portal is the second personnel paring in a week for the Nebraska Cornhuskers football roster.

Last Friday, John Raridon confirmed that he has decided to retire from the sport of football. According to the offensive lineman, he’s leaving in order to pursue a career as an architect.

Raridon came to the Cornhuskers as a four-star member of NU’s 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 5 guard in the country and the No. 1 player regardless of position in the state of Iowa. Despite that recruiting pedigree, Raridon played in just six games for the Cornhuskers.

Jefferson, incidentally, is the third Nebraska Cornhusker football player to leave the program via the portal, although the first two did so because of off-field issues. Another two players have been dismissed from the team since mid-November.