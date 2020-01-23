Nick Saban has his new assistant coach, it’s just not yet officially official.
Freddie Roach was reportedly in Tuscaloosa Monday interviewing for Alabama’s defensive line coach job. Tuesday, Roach was photographed wearing an Alabama shirt while apparently on a recruiting trip to a high school.
While all the signs are pointing to Roach being a part of the Alabama football staff yet again, the program has yet to announce it. And, according to the head coach, it’s unspecified “internal things” that are holding up making it official.
“When we get ready to release something on Freddie Roach we’ll do it. There’s always some internal things that have to happen when you hire someone,” Nick Saban said Wednesday at the Senior Bowl. “Freddie’s an Alabama guy, we’d love to have him be a part of our program and hopefully all those things will work out favorably for us.”
Roach would replace the current defensive line coach, Brian Baker, who’s expected to move into an off-field role with the program after one on-field season.
In addition to playing linebacker for the Crimson Tide (2002-05), Roach has also been a UA football staffer on two different occasions. From 2008-10 he was an assistant strength coach. Then, from 2015-16, he was director of player development.
The past three seasons, Roach was the line coach at Ole Miss. He also carried the titles of recruiting coordinator and assistant head coach. Prior to that, he coached linebackers and defensive ends at South Alabama.
His first on-field job at the collegiate level came as the line coach at FCS Murray State.
At this point, UConn football should just start having their mail sent to the portal. Them and Virginia Tech, to be fair. And UCLA, too.
Wednesday, 247Sports.com reported that three more members of the UConn football program had entered their names into the NCAA transfer database. The most noteworthy of the new additions is Cam DeGeorge. The redshirt junior offensive lineman started all but two games for the Huskies the past three seasons.
In addition to DeGeorge, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Garrison Burnett and junior defensive back Oneil Robinson are in the portal as well.
Robinson played in 20 games during his time with the Huskies. He’s started 10 of those contests.
Burnett has caught just one pass for seven yards in his career, with that lone reception coming as a redshirt freshman in 2018.
With the additions of DeGeorge, Burnett and Robinson, the tote board according to 247Sports.com accounting of UConn football players who have entered the portal this current cycle is now up to 23. That’s “2-3.”
Among those who have entered before this current trio is Tyler Coyle. This past season, the starting safety led the Huskies in tackles (86), pass breakups (10) and forced fumbles (two).
In the third season of his second stint as the UConn football head coach, Randy Edsall went 2-10 in 2019. The Huskies have just six wins since Edsall returned in 2017; that’s the worst three-year stretch in the program’s FBS history.
In June of last year, it was confirmed that UConn football would be leaving the AAC following the 2019 season and playing as an independent in the sport.
Following an impactful first season as a member of the Illinois Fighting Illini football program, Dominic Stampley has decided to call it a career in Champaign after two years. Probably.
On his personal Twitter account this week, Stampley announced that “I feel as if my best option is to remove [myself] from the [U]niversity of Illinois and enter the transfer portal.” The wide receiver confirmed that he would be leaving the Illinois Fighting Illini football team as a graduate transfer.
Stampley could always pull his name from the portal and remain with Lovie Smith‘s team as well.
“First I would just say that these last two years have been a hell of a ride in my football career,” Stampley wrote in his tweet. “I want to first, thank all of my teammates who welcomed me to the program with open arms, glad to call you guys brothers for life. I would like to thank coach Lovie Smith for giving me a 1 in a million shot, and I am very appreciative of that till this day.”
Stampley came to the Illinois Fighting Illini football team in 2018 after spending the first two seasons of his career at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas.
His first season with the Illini, Stampley caught 19 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns. In a late October loss to Maryland that year, he totaled 153 yards and both touchdowns on four catches. Included in that was an 84-yard touchdown catch that was the third-longest pass play in school history.
Stampley, who went to high school in Champaign, couldn’t build off of that promising debut, however, as he caught just nine passes for 101 yards this past season. He appeared in nine games in 2019.
The Illini are coming off a season in which they played in their first bowl game since 2014. That, though, turned into a Redbox Bowl loss to Cal.
The Kentucky Wildcats football program is the latest beneficiary of the NCAA’s never-ending benevolence and I almost finished typing that sentence with a straight face.
On his personal Twitter account Wednesday, Phil Hoskins confirmed that he has been granted a sixth season of eligibility from The Association. The defensive tackle will graduate from the university in May, but still intends to play for the Kentucky Wildcats football program in 2020.
“Being injured has been very frustrating and draining,” Hoskins wrote. “I can’t wait to get back on the field this fall with my brothers.”
An academic suspension sidelined Hoskins for the first two games of the 2019 season. His first game back from that suspension, a knee injury suffered in the pregame of that contest ultimately sidelined him for the remainder of the season.
Hoskins spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at the junior-college level. He signed with the Kentucky Wildcats football program in 2017 and played in seven games that year.
In 2018, Hoskins played in all 13 games. He was credited with 21 tackles, 3½ tackles for loss and three sacks.
Prior to the academic issue that ultimately morphed into an injury one, Hoskins had been slated for a significant role in UK’s defense in 2019. While that didn’t happen, Mark Stoops was already looking ahead to Hoskins potentially returning in 2020.
“If that happened, it would be pretty good for us,” the Kentucky Wildcats football head coach said in November of last year. “We spent some time in the last week, just with recruiting and looking at our roster … they’re all players. They all help, whether it’s on special teams or in the two-deep (depth chart). That kind of excites me, especially if you get the opportunity to get a guy like Phil back.”
The newest member of the Tennessee Vols football team is officially onboard.
Earlier this month, Velus Jones announced on social media that he would be transferring from USC to Tennessee. Two weeks later, the Tennessee Vols football program confirmed the wide receiver’s addition to the roster.
The move continues what’s been a winding, twisting collegiate journey for Jones.
Originally committed to Alabama, Jones flipped to USC… then to Oklahoma… then back to USC before ultimately signing with the Trojans in 2016. In March of 2019, Jones placed his name into the NCAA transfer database. Three months later, however, Jones reversed course and remained with the Trojans.
Jones, a three-star 2016 signee coming out of high school in Alabama, was fourth on the Trojans in receptions (24) and receiving yards (266) as a redshirt sophomore in 2018. He also led the team with a 22.7 yards per kick return average. A year later, though, that production dropped to just 35 yards on six receptions.
For his career thus far, Jones has totaled 347 yards and a touchdown on his 36 catches. He also scored a rushing touchdown in 2018. On 82 kick returns spread out over three seasons, he averaged 23.7 per.
As a graduate transfer, Jones will be eligible to play for the Vols in 2020. The upcoming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.