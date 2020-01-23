Nick Saban has his new assistant coach, it’s just not yet officially official.

Freddie Roach was reportedly in Tuscaloosa Monday interviewing for Alabama’s defensive line coach job. Tuesday, Roach was photographed wearing an Alabama shirt while apparently on a recruiting trip to a high school.

While all the signs are pointing to Roach being a part of the Alabama football staff yet again, the program has yet to announce it. And, according to the head coach, it’s unspecified “internal things” that are holding up making it official.

“When we get ready to release something on Freddie Roach we’ll do it. There’s always some internal things that have to happen when you hire someone,” Nick Saban said Wednesday at the Senior Bowl. “Freddie’s an Alabama guy, we’d love to have him be a part of our program and hopefully all those things will work out favorably for us.”

Roach would replace the current defensive line coach, Brian Baker, who’s expected to move into an off-field role with the program after one on-field season.

In addition to playing linebacker for the Crimson Tide (2002-05), Roach has also been a UA football staffer on two different occasions. From 2008-10 he was an assistant strength coach. Then, from 2015-16, he was director of player development.

The past three seasons, Roach was the line coach at Ole Miss. He also carried the titles of recruiting coordinator and assistant head coach. Prior to that, he coached linebackers and defensive ends at South Alabama.

His first on-field job at the collegiate level came as the line coach at FCS Murray State.