Thanks to the portal, the ranks of the Oklahoma State football receiving corps has been thinned a bit over the past couple of days. Again.
On Twitter Tuesday, Tyrell Alexander announced that he has decided to transfer from the Oklahoma State football team and “reopen my recruitment process.” The wide receiver would be leaving Stillwater as a graduate transfer for his final season of eligibility.
Thursday, it’s now being reported that teammate and fellow receiver LC Greenwood has entered the portal as well. On his personal Twitter account late Thursday morning, Greenwood confirmed his impending departure.
“I have built relationships and bonds that will last me a lifetime,” Greenwood wrote. ” My time here has been amazing and I enjoyed every minute of being a [C]owboy.”
A four-star member of the Oklahoma State football Class of 2017, Greenwood was rated as the No. 35 receiver in the country and the No. 42 player regardless of position in the state of Texas.
After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, however, Greenwood never lived up to the four-star rating. Greenwood played in three games in 2018 but didn’t record any statistics. This past season, he caught three passes for 12 yards.
Greenwood and Alexander were actually the second and third wide receivers to leave the Oklahoma State football team this cycle, joining Patrick McKaufman. All told, 11 Cowboys have left the program.
Tight end Grayson Boomer was another of those transfers.
Like Stanford, the Boston College football program is on the receiving end of a positive portal flip.
Earlier this month, Kobay White entered his name into the NCAA transfer database, signaling his intent to move on from the Boston College football team. As we continuously note, players are permitted to pull their name from the portal at any point and remain with their original school.
Apparently, that will be the case with White as it’s now being reported that the wide receiver has withdrawn his name from the database. Such a move is an indication that White will return to the Eagles, although that hasn’t yet been confirmed.
White came to the Boston College football team as a three-star 2016 signee. Only one offensive player in the Eagles’ class that year, quarterback Anthony Brown, was rated higher than White. Brown, incidentally, entered the portal last month.
This past season, White led Boston College with 29 receptions and five receiving touchdowns. His 460 receiving yards were second on the team as well. In 2018, he was the Eagles’ leader in both catches and yards.
For his career, the Pennsylvania native has totaled 1,409 yards and 10 touchdowns on 96 receptions.
Congratulations, Nebraska Cornhuskers football. You’re the latest subject of a portal post.
On his personal Twitter account Wednesday, Pernell Jefferson announced that he has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. If he opts to leave the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team, he would do so as a graduate transfer. 2020 would be his final season of eligibility.
“First off, I’d like to thank the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the opportunity to play football and obtain an education from this prestigious university,” the linebacker wrote. “Sometimes in life you need to move on to new opportunities.”
Jefferson was a three-star 2016 signee. According to the Omaha World-Herald, Jefferson’s departure leaves the Huskers with eight scholarship outside linebackers.
The move by Jefferson into the portal is the second personnel paring in a week for the Nebraska Cornhuskers football roster.
Last Friday, John Raridon confirmed that he has decided to retire from the sport of football. According to the offensive lineman, he’s leaving in order to pursue a career as an architect.
Raridon came to the Cornhuskers as a four-star member of NU’s 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 5 guard in the country and the No. 1 player regardless of position in the state of Iowa. Despite that recruiting pedigree, Raridon played in just six games for the Cornhuskers.
Jefferson, incidentally, is the third Nebraska Cornhusker football player to leave the program via the portal, although the first two did so because of off-field issues. Another two players, HERE and HERE, have been dismissed from the team since mid-November.
In between portal posts, how about some scheduling news involving the Texas Longhorns football program?
Early Thursday afternoon, Texas Longhorns football announced three future games against schools from Group of Five conferences, one from the Mountain West and two from the Sun Belt. On Sept. 3, 2022, Texas will play host to Louisiana-Monroe. Sept. 16 the following season, Wyoming will head to Austin. Finally, on Sept. 5, 2026, Texas will face in-state foe Texas State at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas and Louisiana-Monroe have met just once previously, a 59-20 UT win in 2009.
Texas and Wyoming have squared off five times previously, the first coming in 1974 and the most recent in 2012. The Longhorns have won all five meetings by a combined score of 163-44.
As with Louisiana-Monroe, Texas and Texas State have played just once before, way back in 1930. At the time, the school noted, Texas State went by the name “Southwest Texas State Teachers College.”
In announcing these Group of Five games, Texas also took the opportunity to remind folks about its other prime non-conference Power Five matchups. From the release:
The contests with Alabama in 2022 and 2023, as well as Ohio State in 2025 and 2026 are part of a high-profile collection of home-and-home series that started with LSU traveling to Austin this past year and a return trip to Baton Rouge in the upcoming year. Other featured future matchups with iconic college football programs include Michigan (2024 and 2027), Georgia (2028 and 2029) and Florida (2030 and 2031).
In addition to those mentioned by the school, Texas also has a future home-and-home series with Arizona State scheduled for 2032 and 2033. They had also been in discussions with Penn State on a home-and-home a couple of years ago. As of yet, nothing has come out of those talks.
It appears that one of the myriad Stanford Cardinal football players who entered the portal has stepped back from the transfer abyss.
Christmas Eve, we noted that Andrew Pryts was the latest Stanford Cardinal football player to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. We also noted that the development doesn’t necessarily mean the linebacker is guaranteed to leave as he could always pull his name out.
According to a Stanford Cardinal football official, that’s exactly what has happened as Pryts’ name no longer appears in the portal. The withdrawal was first reported by 247Sports.com.
If the reversal holds, it would be a huge get for David Shaw‘s Stanford Cardinal football program.
Pryts started all 12 games for the Cardinal this season. The redshirt junior led the team in tackles with 71.
All told, the Pennsylvania native has thus far played in 26 games during his time at the Pac-12 school.
Including Pryts, at least 15 Stanford Cardinal football players have entered the portal this cycle. One of those, defensive linemen Michael Williams, explained to 247Sports.com at least a partial reasoning behind the exceptionally-high exodus numbers:
Williams, a two-year starter, told 247Sports that this big run of transfer portal entrants was somewhat expected in Palo Alto. In fact, head coach David Shaw encouraged his players to explore their options knowing how hard it can be to get into graduate school. Williams labeled potential entry into some Stanford graduate programs as “nearly impossible.”
He said Shaw left the door open for the team’s fifth-year seniors to return to school if they want.
“He wants to make the best decisions for us,” Williams said. “He wants us to make the best decisions for ourselves. I appreciate him for it. He actually told me: ‘Visit anywhere you want. Do anything you want to do. Just make the best decision for you. If Stanford is the best decision for you then I know you’ll come.’