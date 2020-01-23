It appears that one of the myriad Stanford Cardinal football players who entered the portal has stepped back from the transfer abyss.

Christmas Eve, we noted that Andrew Pryts was the latest Stanford Cardinal football player to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. We also noted that the development doesn’t necessarily mean the linebacker is guaranteed to leave as he could always pull his name out.

According to a Stanford Cardinal football official, that’s exactly what has happened as Pryts’ name no longer appears in the portal. The withdrawal was first reported by 247Sports.com.

If the reversal holds, it would be a huge get for David Shaw‘s Stanford Cardinal football program.

Pryts started all 12 games for the Cardinal this season. The redshirt junior led the team in tackles with 71.

All told, the Pennsylvania native has thus far played in 26 games during his time at the Pac-12 school.

Including Pryts, at least 15 Stanford Cardinal football players have entered the portal this cycle. One of those, defensive linemen Michael Williams, explained to 247Sports.com at least a partial reasoning behind the exceptionally-high exodus numbers: