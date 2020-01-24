With new head coaches come personnel adjustments, and the Baylor football program is no different.

According to The Athletic‘s Max Olson, Prince Pines (pictured, large man lifting smaller man) is pursuing a transfer from the Baylor football team and is entered in the NCAA database. 247Sports.com has also confirmed that the offensive lineman is in the portal.

Baylor OL Prince Pines has entered the transfer portal, @TheAthleticCFB has learned. Started 4 games in 2019. — Max Olson (@max_olson) January 23, 2020

A three-star member of Baylor’s 2018 recruiting class, Pines was rated as the No. 46 offensive guard in the country and the No. 48 player at any position in the state of Louisiana. The 6-4, 339-pound lineman took a redshirt his true freshman season.

In 2019, Pines started four games for the Bears. He played in all but one game for BU this past season.

Barring the unexpected, Pines will have to sit out the 2020 season if he moves on to another FBS school. That would then leave him with two years of eligibility beginning with the 2021 season. The lineman could also move down to the FCS level, giving him immediate eligibility this coming season.

Jan. 7, the man who signed Pines, Matt Rhule, left to take the head job at the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. Exactly nine days later, LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda was hired as Rhule’s replacement.