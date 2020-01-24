Thanks to one Kansas Jayhawks football player, it’d be time to reset the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker. If it still existed, of course.

According to the Lawrence Journal-World, Corione Harris was arrested Sunday on a pair of felony charges. The cornerback is facing one count each of delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful use of a weapon.

The specifics of what led to the arrest and charges have not yet been released.

As a result of the off-field incident, Kansas Jayhawks football head coach Les Miles confirmed that the program is aware of the charges “and have suspended him indefinitely from all team-related activities.”

This is Harris’ second brush with the law the past three months. In October, the defensive back was arrested for failure to appear after missing a July court appearance in connection to a March speeding ticket.

A four-star member of the Jayhawks’ 2018 recruiting class, Harris was rated as the No. 27 corner in the country. He was also the No. 7 player at any position in the state of Louisiana. The only player rated higher than Harris in KU’s class that year was running back Pooka Williams. Williams himself has dealt with serious off-field issues.

The past two seasons, Harris has started 15 games for the Jayhawks. He started six of the first nine games in 2019 before missing the last three because of a hamstring injury.