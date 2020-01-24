Malik Henry
Getty Images

Last Chance U star Malik Henry’s time as a QB at Nevada has come to an end

By John TaylorJan 24, 2020, 8:48 AM EST
2 Comments

For Malik Henry, it’s yet another bump in what’s been a pothole-filled college football journey.

According to Chris Murray of Nevada SportsNet, Henry is no longer enrolled at the university and his “time with the Nevada football program is over.” Murray reported the news earlier in the week.

Transferring in from the junior-college ranks, Henry had been a part of the preseason competition for the starting quarterback job this past season that, at least initially, went to Carson Strong. In October, he got what will apparently be his lone start for Nevada, completing 22-of-37 passes for 352 yards, one touchdown and a pair of interceptions in a win over San Jose State.  The 41 points for the Wolf Pack in that game were a season-high.

For the season, Henry went 42-of-78 for 593 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions.

Speculation is that academics may have played a role in the departure, although that’s yet to be confirmed.

Just what the future will hold for Malik Henry is unclear — 2020 would be his final season of collegiate eligibility — although, given his past, the possibilities are limitless. And not necessarily in a good way.

Prior to his brief stop at Nevada, Henry was a member of the team at Independence (Kan.) Community College, better known as “Last Chance U” of Netflix fame.

Prior to that, Henry was a four-star member of Florida State’s 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback in the country; the No. 8 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 49 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.

In mid-August of his true freshman season, Henry was indefinitely suspended by then-head coach Jimbo Fisher for violating unspecified team rules. A month later, he was reinstated, but ultimately took a redshirt for the 2016 season.

In December of that year, Henry announced that he would be transferring from the Seminoles.

LSU confirms six-year, $42 million contract extension for Ed Orgeron

LSU Ed Orgeron
Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 24, 2020, 10:26 AM EST
1 Comment

LSU has made certain that Ed Orgeron will be rewarded for the football program’s historic 2019 campaign.

Earlier Friday, it was reported that LSU and Ed Orgeron had reached an agreement on a new deal for the head coach.  A short time ago, the school confirmed that an extended deal with Orgeron is indeed in place.

Per the school, the new six-year agreement includes a base annual salary of $6 million. In addition, Orgeron will receive a $5 million split-dollar life insurance policy payable over the first two years of the agreement. In total, the agreement is worth more than $42 million, before bonuses.

This past season, his third full year at the school, Orgeron earned $4 million in total pay.  That was tied for 28th nationally — Chad Morris, fired by Arkansas, was one of them with whom Orgeron was tied — and tied for eighth in the SEC according to the USA Today coaching salary database.

“Coach O has set a new standard at LSU,” said LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said in a statement. “He has proven that he is not only a championship coach, but also a leader of a program committed to doing things the right way. He has represented our institution and our state with great pride, on and off the field of play. He is well-deserving of this new contract, which should make clear our commitment to Coach O and the direction of our football program.”

The new deal between LSU and Ed Orgeron is pending the approval of the school’s board of supervisors.

In three-plus seasons with the Bayou Bengals — he served as interim head coach after Les Miles was fired in September of 2016 — Orgeron has gone 40-9 overall and 23-7 in SEC play.  During the run to an undefeated 2019 campaign, LSU beat seven teams ranked in the Top 10 at the time the game was played.  That’s the first time in the history of college football that’s happened.

Along the way to that perfect 15-0 season, Orgeron collected a handful of honors, including being named the SEC (HERE), Home Depot (HERE), Associated Press, Eddie Robinson (HERE) and Walter Camp Coach of the Year (HERE).

“I’m very appreciative of Scott Woodward, the LSU Board of Supervisors and the state of Louisiana,” Orgeron said. “I’m happy to represent LSU and this great state. My family and I are very grateful, and I look forward to working as hard as possible to continue to win championships at LSU.”

Vanderbilt potential landing spot for Clemson transfer QB Chase Brice

Clemson football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 24, 2020, 10:01 AM EST
1 Comment

A high-profile transfer from the Clemson football team has kicked off in earnest the process of finding a new college football home.

Jan. 16, Chase Brice announced on Twitter that he has decided to transfer out of the Clemson football program.  Almost immediately, speculation turned to USF as a potential landing spot as Jeff Scott, the former Clemson football assistant, is now the head coach of the Bulls.  Georgia was also mentioned as a possibility because it’s his home state, although that would seem highly unlikely as UGA is the new home for Wake Forest transfer Jamie Newman.

Thursday, however, the quarterback confirmed to SI.com that he has “been talking with Vanderbilt.” Just how far along the discussions are with the SEC school is unclear.

In a conversation with The State earlier this week, Brice stated that there are “about five, six, seven schools that have a great opportunity for me to go in.” The names of that handful of schools weren’t detailed.

The quarterback also delved into what he’s looking for in a new school.

“The right fit for me that fits my abilities and strengths. An offense that is QB friendly. Not really worried about where it’s at at this point. I’m looking everywhere,” Brice told the newspaper. “A good coaching staff. I’ve been around a great coaching staff for three years, and I want to have the opportunity to continue that. Coaches that will put you in the best position to win, love their jobs and love coaching, enjoy coaching quarterbacks. Someone that I can really learn from and take a lot away from the next two years.”

Brice was a three-star 2017 signee for Clemson football, rated as the No. 17 pro-style quarterback in the country. He was also the No. 40 player regardless of position in the state of Georgia.

The past two seasons, Brice went 75-of-124 for 896 yards with nine touchdowns against four interceptions while adding another 179 rushing yards. He memorably saved Clemson’s 2018 national championship run, stepping in for an injured Trevor Lawrence in the game immediately following Kelly Bryant‘s midseason departure, leading the Tigers from a 23-13 fourth-quarter deficit to a 27-23 win over Syracuse.

As he will play for his next school as a graduate transfer, Brice will have two seasons of eligibility to use wherever he lands.

Report: LSU, Ed Orgeron agree to six-year, $42 million contract extension

Ed Orgeron LSU
Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 24, 2020, 9:32 AM EST
1 Comment

For Ed Orgeron and LSU, especially the former, it pays to be king.

Earlier this month, Ed Orgeron and LSU capped off the greatest season in school history, punishing Clemson in the College Football Playoff title game to claim the 2019 national championship.  It marked the school’s first national title since 2007.

Along the way to a perfect 15-0 season, Orgeron collected a handful of honors, including being named the SEC (HERE), Home Depot (HERE), Associated Press, Eddie Robinson (HERE) and Walter Camp Coach of the Year (HERE).  Friday, Ed Orgeron has been rewarded in another way by LSU as Bruce Feldman of The Athletic is reporting that the two sides have reached an agreement on a six-year contract extension worth more than $42 million.

An official announcement from the school is expected in short order.

This past season, his third full year at the school, Orgeron earned $4 million in total pay.  That was tied for 28th nationally — Chad Morris, fired by Arkansas, was one of them with whom Orgeron was tied — tied for eighth in the SEC according to the USA Today coaching salary database.

In three-plus seasons with the Bayou Bengals — he served as interim head coach after Les Miles was fired in September of 2016 — Orgeron has gone 40-9 overall and 23-7 in SEC play.  During the run to an undefeated 2019 campaign, LSU beat seven teams ranked in the Top 10 at the time the game was played.  That’s the first time in the history of college football that’s happened.

While still basking in the glow of an unprecedented season, a repeat will be difficult if not impossible.  Assistant Joe Brady, widely credited with turning LSU’s 18th-century offense into a modern-day, record-setting powerhouse, left to become the offensive coordinator for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.  Defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, considered one of the best in the sport, is now the head coach at Baylor.  On top of that coaching upheaval, LSU also lost nine players to early entry into the 2020 NFL Draft.  And Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow is out of eligibility as well.

OL Prince Pines set to transfer from Baylor

Baylor football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 24, 2020, 7:37 AM EST
Leave a comment

With new head coaches come personnel adjustments, and the Baylor football program is no different.

According to The Athletic‘s Max Olson, Prince Pines (pictured, large man lifting smaller man) is pursuing a transfer from the Baylor football team and is entered in the NCAA database. 247Sports.com has also confirmed that the offensive lineman is in the portal.

A three-star member of Baylor’s 2018 recruiting class, Pines was rated as the No. 46 offensive guard in the country and the No. 48 player at any position in the state of Louisiana. The 6-4, 339-pound lineman took a redshirt his true freshman season.

In 2019, Pines started four games for the Bears.  He played in all but one game for BU this past season.

Barring the unexpected, Pines will have to sit out the 2020 season if he moves on to another FBS school.  That would then leave him with two years of eligibility beginning with the 2021 season.  The lineman could also move down to the FCS level, giving him immediate eligibility this coming season.

Jan. 7, the man who signed Pines, Matt Rhule, left to take the head job at the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. Exactly nine days later, LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda was hired as Rhule’s replacement.