For Malik Henry, it’s yet another bump in what’s been a pothole-filled college football journey.

According to Chris Murray of Nevada SportsNet, Henry is no longer enrolled at the university and his “time with the Nevada football program is over.” Murray reported the news earlier in the week.

Transferring in from the junior-college ranks, Henry had been a part of the preseason competition for the starting quarterback job this past season that, at least initially, went to Carson Strong. In October, he got what will apparently be his lone start for Nevada, completing 22-of-37 passes for 352 yards, one touchdown and a pair of interceptions in a win over San Jose State. The 41 points for the Wolf Pack in that game were a season-high.

For the season, Henry went 42-of-78 for 593 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions.

Speculation is that academics may have played a role in the departure, although that’s yet to be confirmed.

Just what the future will hold for Malik Henry is unclear — 2020 would be his final season of collegiate eligibility — although, given his past, the possibilities are limitless. And not necessarily in a good way.

Prior to his brief stop at Nevada, Henry was a member of the team at Independence (Kan.) Community College, better known as “Last Chance U” of Netflix fame.

Prior to that, Henry was a four-star member of Florida State’s 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback in the country; the No. 8 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 49 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.

In mid-August of his true freshman season, Henry was indefinitely suspended by then-head coach Jimbo Fisher for violating unspecified team rules. A month later, he was reinstated, but ultimately took a redshirt for the 2016 season.

In December of that year, Henry announced that he would be transferring from the Seminoles.