Ahead of National Signing Day 2020, the Oregon State football roster has officially been bolstered.

Earlier this month, it was reported that wide receiver transfers from Florida State (HERE) and Washington (HERE), Tre'Shaun Harrison and Trey Lowe, respectively, were set to transfer into the Oregon State football program. Thursday night, the school confirmed the transfer pair’s addition to the roster.

Additionally, OSU announced that offensive lineman Joe Quillin has signed with the Pac-12 program as well.

It’s expected that all three transfer additions will have to sit out the 2020 season to satisfy NCAA transfer bylaws. That would then leave Harrison and Lowe with two years of eligibility to use beginning in 2021, while Quillen would have three.

A four-star 2018 signee, Harrison was rated as the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Washington. Harrison was originally committed to Oregon before flipping and following Willie Taggart to FSU.

In 2019, Harrison caught 27 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns. He was third on the Seminoles in both catches and yards. All told, he totaled 355 yards and the two touchdowns on his 35 receptions.

Lowe was a four-star member of the Huskies’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 6 player at any position in the state of Oregon. As a senior in high school, he was the 2017 Gatorade Player of the Year recipient for the state of Oregon

The Portland product played in the last two games of his true freshman season. Lowe dealt with an unspecified infection during summer camp and did not appear in any games this past season.

Quillen went to Air Force as a defensive tackle, and took a redshirt for his true freshman season in 2019. The lineman attended Portland’s Jesuit High School and was teammates with Lowe.