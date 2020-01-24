Purdue football
Purdue turns to Air Force for new D-line coach

By John TaylorJan 24, 2020
For the second time this week, Jeff Brohm has a new addition to his Purdue football coaching staff.

Tuesday, Marty Biagi was hired as special teams coordinator. Two days later, Terrance Jamison was hired as defensive line coach.

Jamison will replace Reggie Johnson, who wasn’t brought back for the 2020 season after three years with the Big Ten school.

“Terrance is a talented coach with a great background in defensive line technique and skill development,” the Purdue football head coach said in a statement. “He is an outstanding addition to our staff.”

Jamison spent the past two seasons as the defensive line coach at Air Force.

From Purdue’s release on Jamison’s hiring:

Jamison worked with an Air Force unit that finished in the top 20 in all of the Football Bowl Subdivision in a number of categories, including rushing defense (7th, 100.5), defensive touchdowns (12th, 3), total defense (17th, 319.6) and scoring defense (20th, 19.8).

Jamison has also spent time as line coach at Texas Tech (2017-18) and Florida Atlantic (2014-16). He’s also served as a defensive staffer at Wisconsin and Cal. With the Badgers, Jamison combined to serve four seasons as a student assistant (2008-09), quality control assistant (2011) and a graduate assistant (2012). With the Golden Bears in 2013, he was a quality control coach.

OL Prince Pines set to transfer from Baylor

By John TaylorJan 24, 2020
With new head coaches come personnel adjustments, and the Baylor football program is no different.

According to The Athletic‘s Max Olson, Prince Pines (pictured, large man lifting smaller man) is pursuing a transfer from the Baylor football team and is entered in the NCAA database. 247Sports.com has also confirmed that the offensive lineman is in the portal.

A three-star member of Baylor’s 2018 recruiting class, Pines was rated as the No. 46 offensive guard in the country and the No. 48 player at any position in the state of Louisiana. The 6-4, 339-pound lineman took a redshirt his true freshman season.

In 2019, Pines started four games for the Bears.  He played in all but one game for BU this past season.

Barring the unexpected, Pines will have to sit out the 2020 season if he moves on to another FBS school.  That would then leave him with two years of eligibility beginning with the 2021 season.  The lineman could also move down to the FCS level, giving him immediate eligibility this coming season.

Jan. 7, the man who signed Pines, Matt Rhule, left to take the head job at the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. Exactly nine days later, LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda was hired as Rhule’s replacement.

Missouri corner Christian Holmes dives into transfer portal

By John TaylorJan 24, 2020
Thanks to a potential departure from the Missouri Tigers football roster, we have our first, but certainly not last, portal post of the day.

Matt Zenitz of al.com was the first to report that cornerback Christian Holmes is heading toward the NCAA transfer database. A Missouri Tigers football official subsequently confirmed that Holmes has entered his name into the portal.

Normally standard operating procedures for football players in such situations, Holmes hasn’t yet addressed his impending departure on his personal Twitter account.

Holmes was a three-star member of Mizzou’s 2016 recruiting class. He was the highest-rated corner in the Tigers’ class that year.

During his time in Columbia, the Georgia product played in 35 games. He started a dozen of those appearances, including eight this past season.

The past two years, Holmes totaled 19 passes defensed, four tackles for loss and two interceptions. He returned one of those passes for a touchdown in 2018.

An injury sidelined Holmes for the entire 2017 season.

Missouri Tigers football is coming off a 6-6 season that led to the firing of head coach Barry Odom. Less than two weeks later, Appalachian State’s Eli Drinkwitz was hired as Odom’s replacement.

Odom, incidentally, landed on his feet as Arkansas’ defensive coordinator.

Minnesota’s Phillip Howard shifts gears, pulls name from portal

By John TaylorJan 23, 2020
For the third time in two days, this time to the benefit of the Minnesota Gophers football program, a player has reversed course on his portal intentions.

First, linebacker Andrew Pryts opted to return to Stanford. Then, it was wide receiver Kobay White shifting gears and making his way back to Boston College. Now, it’s Phillip Howard’s turn to pull his name out of the transfer database as the Minneapolis Star-Tribune has reported that the cornerback will remain a part of the Minnesota Gophers football team.

Howard had first entered the portal earlier this month. On his Instagram account Wednesday, Howard seemed to intimate a change of heart by posting a picture of himself in a Gophers uniform.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Trials and tribulations… My story different ⏳

A post shared by Phillip Howard (@_philllyyy) on Jan 22, 2020 at 3:37pm PST

Howard was a three-star member of Minnesota’s 2016 recruiting class. He took a redshirt his true freshman season.

As a wide receiver, Howard started seven of the 11 games in which he played in 2017. That season, he caught 11 passes for 132 yards. The following season, he caught two passes for five yards.

In between the 2018 and 2019 seasons, however, Howard moved to the defensive secondary. This past season, Howard played in 11 games as a cornerback. He had one interception and one forced fumble.

On social media, QB Jarren Williams confirms intent to transfer from Miami

By John TaylorJan 23, 2020
For Jarren Williams, his move on from Miami is unofficially official.

Late Thursday afternoon, it was reported that Jarren Williams had signaled his intention to leave Miami by putting his name into the NCAA transfer database.  The news surfaced three days after Houston transfer D’Eriq King, now the overwhelming favorite to win The U’s starting job heading into the offseason, transferred to Miami.

Thursday evening on his Instagram account, Jarren Williams confirmed in a statement that his intent is indeed to transfer from Miami.

First, I want to start by saying that these decisions are never easy. But, after prayer and counsel, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal.

“I want to thank all of my teammates for that everlasting brotherhood, the coaching staff for giving me an opportunity and the diehard fans for their support for UM. I cam here with dreams of winning National Championships and my only regret is that I will not be able to achieve that goal.

“Life is a journey and in this world you will be confronted with a fork in the road. I am at that fork and sometimes you can’t look back. I am looking forward to what God has in store for me next. With that being said, I wish UM all the best and a Championship year! #GoCanes

History would suggest there’s the slightest of possibilities that Jarren Williams could return to Miami. In December of 2018, the true freshman quarterback was set to transfer before being talked out of it by then-head coach Mark Richt.

It was the first of many ups and downs for Williams at the school.

Following a much-discussed quarterback competition, Williams began the 2019 season as Miami’s starting quarterback.  After starting the first five games, a shoulder injury knocked the redshirt freshman out for the next two; a non-football issue sidelined him for another.

Williams regained the job in the week leading into the Florida State game, helping the Hurricanes to its most lopsided win over its rival since 2001 and triggering the firing of FSU’s head football coach.  A week later, Williams led Miami, 2-3 at one point in the season, to its third straight win and fourth in five games as The U overwhelmed Louisville 52-27.

It was a historic performance for Williams personally in the win over the UofL as he threw six touchdown passes in just 21 attempts.  The half-dozen scoring tosses set the football program’s single-game record.

For the season, Williams threw for 2,187 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions.  The Hurricanes went 4-6 in games he started.

With Williams’ departure, Miami could head into spring practice with five quarterbacks on the roster: King, rising redshirt junior N’Kosi Perry, rising redshirt junior Tate Martell, rising redshirt freshman Peyton Matocha and true freshman Tyler Van DykeEspecially when it comes to Martell, that sinal-calling roster is most certainly subject to change.