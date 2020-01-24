Jerry Jeudy, AJ Dillon, Eno Benjamin and more set for State Farm All-Star Football Challenge

It may fly under the radar for most, but the 22nd annual State Farm All-Star Football Challenge is set to take place on Jan. 31 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The skills competition will pit 24 college football stars in a team event. Among those participating in this year’s challenge will be Boston College running back AJ Dillon, Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray, and Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Five teams representing each of the power five conferences will consist of players from those respective conferences: ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12, and SEC. A sixth team of “wild card” players will be comprised of players from the Group of Five or below. This year’s wild card players will come from the Mountain West Conference (Utah State QB Jordan Love, Boise State DE Curtis Weaver), Conference USA (FAU TE Harrison Bryant) and the South Atlantic Conference of Division 2 (Lenoir-Rhyne S Kyle Dugger).

The individual events included in the competition are a quarterback accuracy contest, obstacle course, strength challenge, and a hands competition. A team event will complete the overall event.

TEAM ACC

Cam Akers, RB, Florida State

AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College

Bryce Perkins, QB, Virginia

Jason Strowbridge, DL, North Carolina

TEAM BIG TEN

Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin

Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

KJ Hamler, WR, Penn State

Nate Stanley, QB, Iowa

TEAM BIG 12

Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU

Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

Carter Stanley, QB, Kansas

TEAM PAC-12

Salvon Ahmed, RB, Washington

Bradlee Anae, DE, Utah

Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State

Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State

TEAM SEC

Nick Coe, DE, Auburn

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Terrell Lewis, LB, Alabama

Riley Neal, QB, Vanderbilt

TEAM WILD CARD

Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic

Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

Follow @KevinOnCFB